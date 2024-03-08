How to make a Basketball in Infinite Craft

Creating new entities, like Basketball in Infinite Craft (IC), can be a mind-bending task for new players. That said, if you have a knack for wordplay and solving puzzles and wish to engage in casual gameplay, this title is certainly worth a try. Note that experimentation is the key to discoveries in the game, and this often requires fusing different words even if they don't make any sense. For instance, Kaleidoscope plus Kobe makes Kobe Bryant.

To help you understand the game, this article will discuss how you can make a Basketball in Infinite Craft.

A complete guide to creating a Basketball in Infinite Craft

Create a Basketball in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Creating a Basketball in Infinite Craft is a bit of a confusing process, involving eight steps comprising word combinations that may not make much sense. That said, follow the steps given below to create the mentioned item:

Add Earth with Water and create Plant

Add Plant with Plant and create Tree

Add Plant with Wind and create Dandelion

Add Dandelion with Water and create Wine

Add Wine with Water and create Holy Water

Add Tree with Water and create River

Add River with Holy Water and create Jordan

Add Jordan with Plant and create Basketball

You may get confused about how Jordan and Plant can create Basketball. The game might have associated the word: "Jordan" with the brand and "Plant" with a factory, ultimately creating a Basketball from their fusion. Similarly, by fusing appropriate words with Basketball, you can create many other entities, such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Different combinations of Basketball in Infinite Craft that you can try

As explained earlier, you can create new blocks in Infinite Craft by fusing appropriate words. Here are some entities you can create from Basketball:

Add Basketball with Cobra to create Kobe

Add Basketball with Human to create Michael Jordan

Add Basketball with Water to create Pool

Add Basketball with Fire to create Flame

Add Basketball with Wind to create Airball

Add Basketball with Basketball to create Basketball Hoop

Add Basketball with Earth to create Planet

Add Basketball with Tree to create Treehouse

Add Basketball with Swamp to create Swamp Shark

Add Basketball with Dust to create Dustbin

Add Basketball with Sand to create Beach

Add Basketball with Pool to create Poolball

Add Basketball with Flame to create Fireball

Add Basketball with Airball to create Air

Creative players with puzzle-solving and wordplay skills can create a world of possibilities in Infinite Craft. Take the abovementioned explanations as an example of how the game functions, and enjoy this new experience.

