How to make a Basketball in Infinite Craft

Creating new entities, like Basketball in Infinite Craft (IC), can be a mind-bending task for new players. That said, if you have a knack for wordplay and solving puzzles and wish to engage in casual gameplay, this title is certainly worth a try. Note that experimentation is the key to discoveries in the game, and this often requires fusing different words even if they don't make any sense. For instance, Kaleidoscope plus Kobe makes Kobe Bryant.
To help you understand the game, this article will discuss how you can make a Basketball in Infinite Craft.
A complete guide to creating a Basketball in Infinite Craft
Creating a Basketball in Infinite Craft is a bit of a confusing process, involving eight steps comprising word combinations that may not make much sense. That said, follow the steps given below to create the mentioned item:
- Add Earth with Water and create Plant
- Add Plant with Plant and create Tree
- Add Plant with Wind and create Dandelion
- Add Dandelion with Water and create Wine
- Add Wine with Water and create Holy Water
- Add Tree with Water and create River
- Add River with Holy Water and create Jordan
- Add Jordan with Plant and create Basketball
You may get confused about how Jordan and Plant can create Basketball. The game might have associated the word: "Jordan" with the brand and "Plant" with a factory, ultimately creating a Basketball from their fusion. Similarly, by fusing appropriate words with Basketball, you can create many other entities, such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
Different combinations of Basketball in Infinite Craft that you can try
As explained earlier, you can create new blocks in Infinite Craft by fusing appropriate words. Here are some entities you can create from Basketball:
- Add Basketball with Cobra to create Kobe
- Add Basketball with Human to create Michael Jordan
- Add Basketball with Water to create Pool
- Add Basketball with Fire to create Flame
- Add Basketball with Wind to create Airball
- Add Basketball with Basketball to create Basketball Hoop
- Add Basketball with Earth to create Planet
- Add Basketball with Tree to create Treehouse
- Add Basketball with Swamp to create Swamp Shark
- Add Basketball with Dust to create Dustbin
- Add Basketball with Sand to create Beach
- Add Basketball with Pool to create Poolball
- Add Basketball with Flame to create Fireball
- Add Basketball with Airball to create Air
Creative players with puzzle-solving and wordplay skills can create a world of possibilities in Infinite Craft. Take the abovementioned explanations as an example of how the game functions, and enjoy this new experience.
