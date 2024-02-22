How to make Marriage in Infinite Craft

Creating Marriage in Infinite Craft involves some bizarre combinations, so it would take some time to craft it if you're starting from scratch. The sandbox browser game contains elements that you can only get through weird and quirky combinations. It allows you to create anything under the sun. However, while some objects are easier to craft, others involve complex processes and more resources.
This article will detail the step-by-step process of creating Marriage in Infinite Craft using only the four starter elements.
Infinite Craft: How to make Marriage
To create Marriage in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Wedding and Love. However, crafting these elements will require you to unlock some complex resources.
Here's how you can make Marriage in the game:
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Water = Cloud
- Steam + Earth = Mud
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
- Water + Smoke = Fog
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Fog = Venus
- Venus + Fog = Love
- Cloud + Water = Rain
- Rain + Water = Rainbow
- Mud + Steam = Swamp
- Kite + Steam Engine
- Engine + Steam = Train
- Engine Wind = Windmill
- Windmill + Fire = Energy
- Energy +Fire = Explosion
- Explosion + Wind = Tornado
- Swamp + Fire = Dragon
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Ocean + Earth = Island
- Water + Island = Ship
- Ship + Dragon = Pirate
- Pirate + Tornado = Shipwreck
- Windmill + Wind = Electricity
- Train + Captain =Conductor
- Swamp + Electricity = Frankenstein
- Frankenstein + Conductor = Igor
- Igor + Frankenstein = Monster
- Monster + Captain = Kraken
- Monster + Frankenstein = Bride
- Kraken + Frankenstein = Cthulhu
- Cthulhu + Bride = Wedding
- Wedding + Love = Marriage
In the process of creating Marriage in Infinite Craft, you unlock plenty of other elements. You can combine Marriage with existing items to unlock more discoveries.
Other recipes with Marriage in Infinite Craft
Try these Marriage recipes in Infinite Craft:
- Marriage + Fog = Mist
- Marriage + Birthday = Anniversary
- Marriage + Love = Divorce
- Marriage + Fire King = Fire Queen
- Marriage + Desert = Mirage
- Marriage + Train = Honeymoon
- Marriage + Treasure = Dowry
- Marriage + Tree = Family Tree
- Marriage + Tomb = Mausoleum
- Marriage + Valet = Butler
