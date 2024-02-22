How to make Marriage in Infinite Craft

By Ivy Lucas
Modified Feb 22, 2024 05:29 GMT
Marriage in Infinite Craft
Marriage in Infinite Craft requires several complex elements (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Creating Marriage in Infinite Craft involves some bizarre combinations, so it would take some time to craft it if you're starting from scratch. The sandbox browser game contains elements that you can only get through weird and quirky combinations. It allows you to create anything under the sun. However, while some objects are easier to craft, others involve complex processes and more resources.

This article will detail the step-by-step process of creating Marriage in Infinite Craft using only the four starter elements.

Infinite Craft: How to make Marriage

Creating Marriage in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)
Creating Marriage in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

To create Marriage in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Wedding and Love. However, crafting these elements will require you to unlock some complex resources.

Here's how you can make Marriage in the game:

  1. Water + Fire = Steam
  2. Steam + Water = Cloud
  3. Steam + Earth = Mud
  4. Wind + Fire = Smoke
  5. Water + Smoke = Fog
  6. Earth + Wind = Dust
  7. Dust + Earth = Planet
  8. Planet + Fog = Venus
  9. Venus + Fog = Love
  10. Cloud + Water = Rain
  11. Rain + Water = Rainbow
  12. Mud + Steam = Swamp
  13. Kite + Steam Engine
  14. Engine + Steam = Train
  15. Engine Wind = Windmill
  16. Windmill + Fire = Energy
  17. Energy +Fire = Explosion
  18. Explosion + Wind = Tornado
  19. Swamp + Fire = Dragon
  20. Water + Water = Lake
  21. Lake + Water = Ocean
  22. Ocean + Earth = Island
  23. Water + Island = Ship
  24. Ship + Dragon = Pirate
  25. Pirate + Tornado = Shipwreck
  26. Windmill + Wind = Electricity
  27. Train + Captain =Conductor
  28. Swamp + Electricity = Frankenstein
  29. Frankenstein + Conductor = Igor
  30. Igor + Frankenstein = Monster
  31. Monster + Captain = Kraken
  32. Monster + Frankenstein = Bride
  33. Kraken + Frankenstein = Cthulhu
  34. Cthulhu + Bride = Wedding
  35. Wedding + Love = Marriage

In the process of creating Marriage in Infinite Craft, you unlock plenty of other elements. You can combine Marriage with existing items to unlock more discoveries.

Other recipes with Marriage in Infinite Craft

Marriage recipes in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)
Marriage recipes in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Try these Marriage recipes in Infinite Craft:

  • Marriage + Fog = Mist
  • Marriage + Birthday = Anniversary
  • Marriage + Love = Divorce
  • Marriage + Fire King = Fire Queen
  • Marriage + Desert = Mirage
  • Marriage + Train = Honeymoon
  • Marriage + Treasure = Dowry
  • Marriage + Tree = Family Tree
  • Marriage + Tomb = Mausoleum
  • Marriage + Valet = Butler

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinite Craft guides.

How to make life in Infinite Craft || How to make Japan in Infinite Craft || How to make Island in Infinite Craft