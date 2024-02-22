How to make Marriage in Infinite Craft

Creating Marriage in Infinite Craft involves some bizarre combinations, so it would take some time to craft it if you're starting from scratch. The sandbox browser game contains elements that you can only get through weird and quirky combinations. It allows you to create anything under the sun. However, while some objects are easier to craft, others involve complex processes and more resources.

This article will detail the step-by-step process of creating Marriage in Infinite Craft using only the four starter elements.

Infinite Craft: How to make Marriage

Creating Marriage in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

To create Marriage in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Wedding and Love. However, crafting these elements will require you to unlock some complex resources.

Here's how you can make Marriage in the game:

Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Water = Cloud Steam + Earth = Mud Wind + Fire = Smoke Water + Smoke = Fog Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Fog = Venus Venus + Fog = Love Cloud + Water = Rain Rain + Water = Rainbow Mud + Steam = Swamp Kite + Steam Engine Engine + Steam = Train Engine Wind = Windmill Windmill + Fire = Energy Energy +Fire = Explosion Explosion + Wind = Tornado Swamp + Fire = Dragon Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Earth = Island Water + Island = Ship Ship + Dragon = Pirate Pirate + Tornado = Shipwreck Windmill + Wind = Electricity Train + Captain =Conductor Swamp + Electricity = Frankenstein Frankenstein + Conductor = Igor Igor + Frankenstein = Monster Monster + Captain = Kraken Monster + Frankenstein = Bride Kraken + Frankenstein = Cthulhu Cthulhu + Bride = Wedding Wedding + Love = Marriage

In the process of creating Marriage in Infinite Craft, you unlock plenty of other elements. You can combine Marriage with existing items to unlock more discoveries.

Other recipes with Marriage in Infinite Craft

Marriage recipes in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Try these Marriage recipes in Infinite Craft:

Marriage + Fog = Mist

Marriage + Birthday = Anniversary

Marriage + Love = Divorce

Marriage + Fire King = Fire Queen

Marriage + Desert = Mirage

Marriage + Train = Honeymoon

Marriage + Treasure = Dowry

Marriage + Tree = Family Tree

Marriage + Tomb = Mausoleum

Marriage + Valet = Butler

