How to make Obama in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft allows you to create just about anything, including famous personalities. The Little Alchemy-like game offers players the ability to craft cultural aspects, such as the American government. This includes the White House and, of course, past presidents like Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

There are plenty of ways to craft Obama in Infinite Craft, but they are often complex. In this guide, we will show you how to craft the former POTUS using fewer resources and less time.

Infinite Craft: How to make Obama

Making Obama in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

To craft Obama in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Human and President. Follow the steps below to create the entity:

Creating Human

Earth + Dust = Planet Water + Smoke = Fog Fire + Water = Steam Planet + Fog = Venus Steam + Earth = Mud Venus + Mud = Adam Adam + Venus = Eve Adam + Eve = Human

Creating President

Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Earth = Island Island + Earth = Continent Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Water = Cloud Cloud + Sun = Rainbow Continent + Rainbow = America America + Human = President

Creating Obama

Human + President = Obama

This is the simplest way to create Obama in Infinite Craft from scratch. However, if you have pre-made elements, you can also try combining Hawaii and Politician or Hope and America to get the same result. Do note that this would be more difficult to achieve for those who just started the game.

Other recipes with Obama in Infinite Craft

Obama recipes in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Here are some objects you can create with Obama in Infinite Craft:

Obama + Water = Tears

Obama + America = Change

Obama + Sun = Hope

Obama + President= Barack

Obama + Wind = Trump

Obama + Planet = Earth

Obama + Train = Obamatrain

Obama + Cloud = Rainbow

Obama + Steam = Obamacare

Obama + Island = Hawaii

Obama + Tears = Onion

You can even create the entire American government history using the right combinations and matches. Keep exploring to unlock more elements and objects.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinite Craft guides and recipes.

How to make House in Infinite Craft || How to make Island in Infinite Craft || How to make Japan in Infinite Craft || How to make blood in Infinite Craft