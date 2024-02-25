How to make Spider in Infinite Craft

Sometimes, when playing Infinite Craft, you find yourself wanting to make something specific. Like a movie, a famous person, or your favorite 1990s alternative rock band. Stuff like that. Other times, you just want to find something more generic — the kind of element that will let you unlock tons of things.

Spider is one of those. It's more specific than, say, Animal or Bug. Yes, I know a spider isn't a "bug." However, it's also not quite as specific as, say, Tarantula or Black Widow or... you know, other kinds of spiders. What am I, a spider expert? Getouttaheah!

So, yeah, here's how to make it.

Infinite Craft: How to make Spider

This guide is short, but it opens up a ton of new combinations in Infinite Craft. The final equation to make Spider is Flypaper and Dust Trap. So, if you somehow managed to get those already, then great. Our work here is done. If you haven't, fear not. Here are the steps to follow, starting with just the game's first two elements:

Mix Water with Earth to get Plant, and with Plant to get Swamp. Now, take Plant and Swamp to get Venus Flytrap (the plant, not the guy from WKRP in Cincinnati.) Mix Earth with Wind to make Dust. Dust and Swamp combined produce Mud. Dust combined with Venus Flytrap becomes Dust Trap. Now, combine that with another Venus Flytrap to make Flypaper. Finally, Flypaper and Dust Trap will get you Spider.

Other recipes with Spider in Infinite Craft

Once you've got Spider in your inventory, it's time to start throwing other elements against it to see what sticks. That's exactly what we did, and we've got ten combinations for you to try — assuming you've unlocked some of these other items already.

Check it out.

Who knew that spiders were so versatile? (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Spider combined with:

Itself creates Spider Egg.

Man creates Spider-Man (what did you think it was going to make? Green Lantern?)

creates (what did you think it was going to make? Green Lantern?) Forest creates Web .

creates . Fish creates Spiderfish (which is a real thing, believe it or not.)

creates (which is a real thing, believe it or not.) Dragon creates Wyvern.

creates Werewolf creates Spiderwolf (that is not a real thing. We hope.)

creates (that is not a real thing. We hope.) China creates Silk .

creates . Rose creates Black Widow .

creates . Pain creates Tarantula .

creates . Ocean creates Octopus.

These are just ten elements. Mess around and see what you come up with, and share what you find in the comments below.

