How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft

When trying to unlock a famous person in Infinite Craft — like a specific one — it helps to have that individual's profession created already. This then begs the question: How do I do that? Well, if the famous person in question happens to be a rapper then, well, you're in the right place.

We're going to run you through the steps on how to unlock "Rapper" in Infinite Craft - which, in turn, should let you unlock famous hip-hop artists like The Sugerhill Gang, Run DMC, and Kurtis Blow. They're still famous, right? I'm old.

Let's take a look.

Infinite Craft: How to make Rapper

At the end of this whole process, you'll be combining the elements Cash and Pose. So, if you already have those unlocked, congratulations — you are dismissed.

For the rest of the class, here are the lengthy steps to get Rapper. We'll be starting as if we're beginning a brand new game. So, you might want to just kind of scan for elements you haven't unlocked yet and move from there. With that in mind, here are the steps to making Rapper:

Combine Earth and Wind for Dust, and Fire and Water for Steam. Now grab Earth and Water and get Plant. Use the Dust you created earlier with Earth to get Planet. Now you need Tea, so combine Steam and Plant. Put Planet and Wind together to make Storm, then combine that with Tea to make Tempest. To get Typhoon, mix Tea and Tempest. Or have Tugboat turn on the Bushwackers. Combine Plant with Tempest to get Tree, and with Wind to make Dandelion. Make Wood by mixing Dust and Tree. Mix two Waters to get Lake, and two Dandelions to get Dandelion Patch. Right now, you have to be asking yourself, "What does any of this have to do with rappers?" Our reply to that is: "Have you played this game before?" Fire and Wood get you Campfire. Mix Dandelion Patch with Lake to get Duck. Be sure to make a quacking sound. It's the law. Combine Duck with Lake to get Swan, then combine that with Dandelion Patch to get Swan Lake. Campfire mixed with Earth gets you Charcoal (it's also an important camping safety tip.) Charcoal times two creates Coal. Or, just be bad and wait for Santa to bring you some. Using Fire on Coal unlocks Diamond. In the game, anyway. I don't know if that's scientifically accurate or not. I saw Superman crush a piece of coal to make a diamond in Superman III, but I don't think that's how you make diamonds, either. Earth and Fire mixed together unlock Lava. This product and Typhoon make Volcano. Mix Dust with Volcano to get Ash. Charcoal and Water unlock Pencil. Earth and Pencil make Drawing. Now, mix Swan Lake with Lake, and you have Ballet. Your parents lied. There is such a thing as a Money Tree. Mix Diamond and Tree to get it. Combine Ballet and Dust to make Dancer. Get Bank by mixing Earth and Money Tree. Don't worry this step works. It's too big to fail. We're in the homestretch. Now, mix Dancer and Drawing for Pose. Then, Ash and Bank for Cash. Mix those two and you have Rapper.

Other recipes with Rapper in Infinite Craft

With Rapper in our Infinite Craft arsenal, we took it and combined it with other random elements to see what happened. The image below features ten things that popped up.

Please remember, these Infinite Craft combinations were all designed by an A.I., so if it looks like one of your favorite rappers is being insulted somehow, be sure to blame science, not us.

Rappers, am I right? (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Keep checking back with Sportskeeda for more guides to Infinite Craft and other awesome games.