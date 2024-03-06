How to make Europe in Infinite Craft

Creating a continent like Europe in Infinite Craft (IC) can be a tedious task, especially for players with no previous experience in the game. However, if you love solving puzzles and have a knack for geography, the process should be fun for you.

The title encourages players to think outside the box when attempting to create entities. You must be open to experimentation, even if you think a combination does not make sense. For example, words like Venus and Game, when combined, can give you Video Game in Infinite Craft.

Without further ado, here is a guide to help you create Europe in Infinite Craft.

A complete guide to creating Europe in Infinite Craft

Europe is relatively easy to craft in Infinite Craft as it only requires two key components (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Creating Europe in Infinite Craft is a relatively easy process. The process requires six steps to create Fjords and Continent, the two key components needed to craft Europe.

Here is a complete step-by-step guide to creating Europe in the game:

Add Earth to Earth to create Mountain

Add Water to Water to create Lake

Add Lake to Mountain to Lake to create Fjord

Add Lake to Water to create Ocean

Now add Ocean to Earth to create Island

Add Island to Island to create Continent

Finally, add Continent to Fjord to create Europe

There are more than a few different ways to create Europe in IC (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Once you have created Europe, you can try combining it with other Infinite Craft blocks to create new things in the game.

Different Combinations of Europe in Infinite Craft you can try

Just like you can create Girlfriend once you have created Bestfriend and Love in Infinite Craft, you can try combining different blocks with Europe to craft new things.

Add Europe with Dust to create Poland

Add Europe to Beer to create Oktoberfest

Add Europe to Meteorite to create Dinosaur

Add Europe to Mud to create Brussels

Add Europe to Yodel to create Eurodance

Add Europe to Iceberg to create Titanic

Infinite Craft opens up a world of possibilities for creative minds who love puzzle-solving and similar games. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates related to the title.