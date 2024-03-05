How to create Love in Infinite Craft?

Creating Love in Infinite Craft is a somewhat complicated process. Since you only begin with four basic elements (i.e., Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth), it can be a little hard to create anything if you don’t know the appropriate steps. Furthermore, note that Infinite Craft takes the literal meaning of each word to create a new element.

This article brings a complete step-by-step guide to help you create Love in Infinite Craft.

Here is a complete guide to creating Love in Infinite Craft

Create Human and add it to Cupid to create Love (Image via Neal Agarwal)

You must create Cupid and Human before focusing on Love. Both of these elements are hard to craft from scratch. To that end, the guide below will tell you the complete process of creating Love in Infinite Craft.

First, add Earth to Wind to create Dust

Now add Dust to Wind to create a Sandstorm

Then add Dust to Earth to create a Planet

Add Planet to Sandstorm to create Mars

Add Earth to Mars to create Life.

Add Life to Dust to create Human

Add Human to Life to Create Angel

Add Human to Angel to get Cupid

Finally, add Cupid to Human to create Love

Like money in Infinite Craft, you can combine Love with other things to create new elements.

Different things you can create with Love in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft opens a world of amazing possibilities for players. You can create anything by adding elements from your inventory. Here are a few things you can create with Love.

Once you have created Best Friend, you can add Love to it to create Girlfriend (Image via Neal Agarwal)

After creating the Ego, add Love to the Ego to create Pride.

You can also create Girlfriend with Love. Create Best Friend first and then add Love to it to create Girlfriend.

There are a lot of other elements you can create with Love. Follow Sportskeeda for such game-related guides.

Other game-related guides

How to make Bacanator in Infinite Craft || How to create Sandbox in Infinite Craft