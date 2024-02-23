How to make Jesus in Infinite Craft

Have you found Jesus yet? In Infinite Craft, we mean. Well, we have.
As the name would suggest, you can conjure up just about anything in Infinite Craft. That includes countries, sports, food, sporting equipment, fictional characters, and historical figures. So, naturally, that includes Jesus Christ, as well.
To make a long parable short—and assuming you have these elements in your toolkit already—simply combine Church and Son. That's it. However, getting those two objects can take some time, so down below, we're going to take you step-by-step through the process.
Let's take a look.
Infinite Craft: How to make Jesus
This gets pretty lengthy, so we're going to keep these steps short and sweet. We'll be starting as if you, the player, are beginning with the four initial elements: Earth, Wind, Water, and Fire. Your best bet is to scroll through the list, find an element you haven't unlocked yet, and work your way down.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Smoke + Water = Fog (insert your own Foghat/Deep Purple joke here)
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Fog + Planet = Venus
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Venus + Mud = Adam (yes, that Adam)
- Adam + Venus = Eve (yes, that Eve)
- Adam + Eve = Human (yes, that Huma... oh. Never mind)
- Human + Human = Family
- Family + Human = Baby
- Venus + Fog = Love
- Human + Love = Angel
- Mud + Fire = Brick
- Brick + Brick = (Another Brick in the) Wall
- Dust + Dust = Sand
- Fire + Sand = Glass
- Wall + Glass = Window
- Window + Wall = House
- House + Angel = Church
- Adam + Earth = Man
- Man + Baby = Son
- And, finally, Son + Church = Jesus
Whew! Did you get all that?
Other recipes with Jesus in Infine Craft
Now that you have the King of Kings in your inventory, here's a list of some things you can create. We're going to present these without comment because, well, we know better. Enjoy and have fun!
- Jesus combined with...
- Rainbow produces Promise
- Water produces Wine
- Fire produces Hell
- Church produces Christianity
- Elf produces Santa
- Wind produces Holy Spirit
- War produces Crusade
- Werewolf produces Werejesus
- Life produces Eternal Life
What else can you conjure up using the man in Infinite Craft? Share your (tasteful, please!) discoveries in the comments down below.