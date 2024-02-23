How to make Jesus in Infinite Craft

Have you found Jesus yet? In Infinite Craft, we mean. Well, we have.

As the name would suggest, you can conjure up just about anything in Infinite Craft. That includes countries, sports, food, sporting equipment, fictional characters, and historical figures. So, naturally, that includes Jesus Christ, as well.

To make a long parable short—and assuming you have these elements in your toolkit already—simply combine Church and Son. That's it. However, getting those two objects can take some time, so down below, we're going to take you step-by-step through the process.

Let's take a look.

Infinite Craft: How to make Jesus

This gets pretty lengthy, so we're going to keep these steps short and sweet. We'll be starting as if you, the player, are beginning with the four initial elements: Earth, Wind, Water, and Fire. Your best bet is to scroll through the list, find an element you haven't unlocked yet, and work your way down.

Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Water = Fog (insert your own Foghat/Deep Purple joke here) Dust + Earth = Planet Fog + Planet = Venus Dust + Water = Mud Venus + Mud = Adam (yes, that Adam) Adam + Venus = Eve (yes, that Eve) Adam + Eve = Human (yes, that Huma... oh. Never mind) Human + Human = Family Family + Human = Baby Venus + Fog = Love Human + Love = Angel Mud + Fire = Brick Brick + Brick = (Another Brick in the) Wall Dust + Dust = Sand Fire + Sand = Glass Wall + Glass = Window Window + Wall = House House + Angel = Church Adam + Earth = Man Man + Baby = Son And, finally, Son + Church = Jesus

Whew! Did you get all that?

Other recipes with Jesus in Infine Craft

Now that you have the King of Kings in your inventory, here's a list of some things you can create. We're going to present these without comment because, well, we know better. Enjoy and have fun!

Just a handful of things Jesus can help you get (Image vis Neal Aragwal)

Jesus combined with...

combined with... Rainbow produces Promise

produces Water produces Wine

produces Fire produces Hell

produces Church produces Christianity

produces Elf produces Santa

produces Wind produces Holy Spirit

produces War produces Crusade

produces Werewolf produces Werejesus

produces Life produces Eternal Life

What else can you conjure up using the man in Infinite Craft? Share your (tasteful, please!) discoveries in the comments down below.