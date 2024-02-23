How to make Jesus in Infinite Craft

By Kevin Christopher Sullivan
Modified Feb 23, 2024 02:15 GMT
Hey, everybody! It
Hey, everybody! It's Jesus! (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Have you found Jesus yet? In Infinite Craft, we mean. Well, we have.

As the name would suggest, you can conjure up just about anything in Infinite Craft. That includes countries, sports, food, sporting equipment, fictional characters, and historical figures. So, naturally, that includes Jesus Christ, as well.

To make a long parable short—and assuming you have these elements in your toolkit already—simply combine Church and Son. That's it. However, getting those two objects can take some time, so down below, we're going to take you step-by-step through the process.

Let's take a look.

Infinite Craft: How to make Jesus

This gets pretty lengthy, so we're going to keep these steps short and sweet. We'll be starting as if you, the player, are beginning with the four initial elements: Earth, Wind, Water, and Fire. Your best bet is to scroll through the list, find an element you haven't unlocked yet, and work your way down.

  1. Earth + Wind = Dust
  2. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  3. Smoke + Water = Fog (insert your own Foghat/Deep Purple joke here)
  4. Dust + Earth = Planet
  5. Fog + Planet = Venus
  6. Dust + Water = Mud
  7. Venus + Mud = Adam (yes, that Adam)
  8. Adam + Venus = Eve (yes, that Eve)
  9. Adam + Eve = Human (yes, that Huma... oh. Never mind)
  10. Human + Human = Family
  11. Family + Human = Baby
  12. Venus + Fog = Love
  13. Human + Love = Angel
  14. Mud + Fire = Brick
  15. Brick + Brick = (Another Brick in the) Wall
  16. Dust + Dust = Sand
  17. Fire + Sand = Glass
  18. Wall + Glass = Window
  19. Window + Wall = House
  20. House + Angel = Church
  21. Adam + Earth = Man
  22. Man + Baby = Son
  23. And, finally, Son + Church = Jesus

Whew! Did you get all that?

Other recipes with Jesus in Infine Craft

Now that you have the King of Kings in your inventory, here's a list of some things you can create. We're going to present these without comment because, well, we know better. Enjoy and have fun!

Just a handful of things Jesus can help you get (Image vis Neal Aragwal)
  • Jesus combined with...
  • Rainbow produces Promise
  • Water produces Wine
  • Fire produces Hell
  • Church produces Christianity
  • Elf produces Santa
  • Wind produces Holy Spirit
  • War produces Crusade
  • Werewolf produces Werejesus
  • Life produces Eternal Life

What else can you conjure up using the man in Infinite Craft? Share your (tasteful, please!) discoveries in the comments down below.