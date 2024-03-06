How to make Video Game in Infinite Craft

Creating Video Game in Infinite Craft is a great chance for Infinite Craft enthusiasts to try some new combinations. While getting the names of particular games like Minecraft may have been easier, making this element from scratch can be a problem. Since this title considers the literal meaning of words to generate results, using the right elements to create Video Game in Infinite Craft is extremely hard.

However, there are plenty of different ways to do so. For instance, you can create a Video Game by combining Earth and Software. You can also use Adobe and Steam to get Game and merge this word with Venus to get Video Game.

This article will try to keep things simple and give you the most straightforward way to make this element in Infinite Craft.

The most straightforward guide to create Video Game in Infinite Craft

There are different ways to create Video Game in IC (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Since this title offers a lot of possibilities, there is more than one way to create any new element. Here is the easiest step-by-step guide to making Video Game in Infinite Craft.

Add Earth to Wind to create Dust

Add Dust to Earth to create Planet

Add Planet to Fire to create Sun

Add Sun to Fire to create Solar

Add Solar to Planet to create System

Add System to Fire to create Computer

Add Computer to System to create Software

Add Software to Earth to create game

Now Add Fire to Wind to create Smoke

Add Smoke to Water to create Fog

Add Fog to Planet to create Venus

Finally, add Venus to Game to create Video Game

You can create a lot of specific games by combining Video Game with other elements. Below are some examples.

Things you can create with Video Game in Infinite Craft

You can create plenty of other things using Game and Video Game in IC (Image via Neal Agarwal)

You can create a lot of games by combining Video Game with other elements. Here are some examples:

Add Video Game to Steam to create Steam Game

Add Video Game to Earth to create Minecraft

Add Video Game to Orc to create World of Warcraft

Once you have created Video Game, you can also try to create Money, Love, and a lot more in Infinite Craft. Follow Sportskeeda if you are interested in similar guides.