How to make city in Infinite Craft

Making a city in Infinite Craft is one of the easier tasks in this title compared to other things that are much more difficult to create. The AI-based simulator has grabbed the attention of millions from all over the world, and one of the most engaging aspects of this title is crafting.

All creations start with four basic components that will be available to you from the beginning. By combining these four elements with other creations, you can make things like a city within the simulator. This build, in turn, can be further used in plenty of other recipes that generate more creations.

As adventurous as it may sound, the recipe required for creating a city in Infinite Craft can be confusing. By following the steps mentioned in the next section, you won't have to invest too much time.

Infinite Craft: How to make city

Here's how to create a city in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Wind = Dust Water + Dust = Mud Earth + Mud = Clay Clay + Clay = Brick Brick + Brick = Wall Wall + Brick = House House + House = Town Town + Town = City

As an alternative to the last step, you can also combine Town and House to make a city. Unlike other recipes in the game, creating a city has a natural flow to it. Additionally, you also make other components like House, Wall, and Brick in the process, all of which are useable in other resources as well.

Other recipes with city in Infinite Craft

Plenty of other links use City (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Creating a city not only unlocks a recipe for you, it also allows you to create more components, all of which have the city as one of the important links.

City + City = Metropolis

City + Metropolis = Megapolis

City + Fire = War

City + Wind = Tornado

City + Tornado = Ruins

City + Ruins = Ancient

City + Ancient = Rome

City + Sand = Pyramid

City + Pyramid = Egypt

City + Venus = Love

City + Love = Paris

City + Tree + Park

City + Park = Zoo

City + Zoo = Circus

City + Circus = Carnival

City + Carnival = Rio

City + Human + Citizen

City + Market + Economy

City + Economy = Bank

Due to the generative nature of the AI, there could be many more links that can be created with a city in Infinite Craft. If you manage to discover something brand new, you'll also unlock the First Discoverer title for that particular link.