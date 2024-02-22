How to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft

You can make Minecraft in Infinite Craft, which is an exciting new browser game that lets players combine different elements and items to create unique things. For example, you can combine water with earth to create plants, or water and fire to create steam. Making unique items in the game leads to the 'First discovery' achievement. As the name suggests, players can create anything by cleverly combining different items, even Minecraft.

It sounds unlikely, but starting with just earth, fire, and water, you can create the game Minecraft in Infinite Craft. Here’s how to do it.

Creating Minecraft in Infinite Craft

Minecraft in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

To create Minecraft in this browser game, you need to combine a sandbox with a diamond, as these are the two popular attributes of Minecraft. They are references to the game's boundless sandbox world and the alluring blue diamond.

Getting the diamond and sandbox in Infinite Craft is a long process, but not as long as making life in Infinite Craft. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how to make each element to create Minecraft. Let’s start with the diamond first.

Making the diamond in Infinite Craft

Making diamond in Infinite Craft (image via Neal Agarwal)

The image above shows the entire process of making each element that eventually makes the diamond. Starting from the very top, you need to combine water and fire, which results in steam.

The two adjacent items are the ingredients that result in the item below. For example, earth and fire give lava, while lava and earth give the stone. Here’s a table to understand the process.

First item Second item Result Water Fire Steam Earth Fire Lava Earth Lava Stone Lava Stone Obsidian Obsidian Steam Glass Glass Obsidian Mirror Mirror Mirror Kaleidoscope Water Stone Rock Kaleidoscope Rock Crystal Crystal Crystal Gem Gem Gem Diamond

As you can see from the table, a lot of items in the game are made by adding the same item twice. For example, a crystal and crystal result in gem, while a gem and gem result in diamond.

After you have obtained the diamond, create a new branch to make a sandbox.

How to make sandbox in Infinite Craft

Making sandbox in Infinite Craft (image via Neal Agarwal)

Making a sandbox requires you to combine two different items: desert and software. Making a desert is fairly simple; you need to create dust by adding wind and earth, combine two dust to make sand, and then two sand to make the desert.

Making software is a bit more complicated. Basically, you need to create planets by combining dust and earth, which can be combined to make the star. Then, you need to keep adding fire to items to keep progressing.

Once you have star, combine it with fire to make the sun. The sun can be combined with fire to give solar. Add solar with planet and you get system. Combine system with fire again to get computer.

Finally, combine a computer with system which gives you software. All you need to do is add software with desert and you get sandbox. Congratulations, you have reached the last step. Add sandbox with diamond to get Minecraft.

That was the entire process, broken down into simple steps. This is not the only interesting thing you can make in the game, as you can also try to make Spongebob in Infinite Craft.