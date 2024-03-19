It is time to make New York in Infinite Craft. Calling all city-scapers and architecture enthusiasts! Forget the limitations of pre-built maps — here, you'll be bringing the vibrant energy of New York to your blocky, virtual world. There's no grind of collecting resources, as Infinite Craft lets you conjure the city's essence with a few clicks. Let's ditch the ordinary and embark on a creative expedition to craft a mini NYC masterpiece.

So, grab your virtual blueprints and get ready to mix and match because this block-by-block breakdown will have you constructing the iconic skyline in no time.

Here's how to make New York in Infinite Craft

Full chart of making New York in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Infinite Craft might be known for its fantastical creations, but crafting the iconic New York surprisingly relies on some down-to-earth elements. While we won't be building skyscrapers just yet, we must assemble a few basic building blocks to bring the city to life:

Combine Earth and Earth to make Mountain. Combine Mountain and Fire to make Volcano. Combine Volcano and Water to make Lava. Combine Lava and Water to make Stone. Combine Stone and Stone to make Boulder. Combine Water and Water to make Lake. Combine Stone and Lake to make Lighthouse. Combine Boulder and Lighthouse to make Statue of Liberty. Combine Statue of Liberty and Water to make New York.

In today's lesson of crafting the fantastic from the familiar, we'll be taking some everyday items and transforming them into the extraordinary — the bustling metropolis of New York.

Other recipes from New York in Infinite Craft

Recipes from New York in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

In the boundless world of Infinite Craft, where creativity reigns supreme, you can transform simple elements into something truly magnificent by combining them with New York:

New York + Water = New Jersey

+ = New York + Wind = Empire State Building

+ = New York + Dragon = King Kong

+ = New York + Phoenix = Empire

+ = New York + Superman = Batman

+ = New York + Man = Taxi

+ = New York + Trump = Trump Tower

With your very own New York constructed, the creative possibilities are endless! Imagine bustling avenues lined with shops, towering skyscrapers reaching for the sky, or iconic landmarks recreated in blocky perfection.

Infinite Craft's open world is your canvas, and your New York is the masterpiece waiting to be built. So grab your virtual tools, unleash your inner architect, and get ready to craft the Big Apple of your dreams.

