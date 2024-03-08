Getting Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft can be a tricky affair. The legendary Japanese manga artist is the creator of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump. Unlocking him in the popular browser game will require players to get Dragon Ball Z and Author in their playthrough.

We have put together a guide below that explains the steps to get Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft.

Getting Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

Getting Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft involves combining Dragon Ball Z and Author. The steps to get each of them are as follows:

Akira Toriyama card in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Author in Infinite Craft

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Human = Author

How to get Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft

Water + Wind = Wave

Wave + Wave = Tsunami

Wind + Wind = Tornado

Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Earth + Island = Continent

Earth + Continent = Land

Earth + Water = Plant

Ocean + Water = Fish

Fish + Plant = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fish = Sushi

Land + Sushi = Japan

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Japan = Manga

Manga + Japan = Anime

Anime + Destruction = Dragon Ball Z

How to get Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft

Dragon Ball Z + Author = Akira Toriyama

Expand Tweet

The recent news about Akira Toriyama's death has left fans grief-stricken. The artist has left an indelible mark on the manga industry. His characters will surely enthrall audiences for decades to come.

Check out other Infinite Craft recipes:

How to make God in Infinite Craft || How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft || How to make America in Infinite Craft || How to make Video Game in Infinite Craft || How to make Spider in Infinite Craft || How to make numbers in Infinite Craft