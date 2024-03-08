Getting Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft can be a tricky affair. The legendary Japanese manga artist is the creator of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump. Unlocking him in the popular browser game will require players to get Dragon Ball Z and Author in their playthrough.
We have put together a guide below that explains the steps to get Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft.
Getting Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft: Complete guide
Getting Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft involves combining Dragon Ball Z and Author. The steps to get each of them are as follows:
How to get Author in Infinite Craft
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Tree + Forest = Wood
- Tree + Wood = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Book + Human = Author
How to get Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Wave + Wave = Tsunami
- Wind + Wind = Tornado
- Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction
- Water + Water = Lake
- Water + Lake = Ocean
- Earth + Ocean = Island
- Earth + Island = Continent
- Earth + Continent = Land
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Ocean + Water = Fish
- Fish + Plant = Seaweed
- Seaweed + Fish = Sushi
- Land + Sushi = Japan
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Tree + Forest = Wood
- Tree + Wood = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Book + Japan = Manga
- Manga + Japan = Anime
- Anime + Destruction = Dragon Ball Z
How to get Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft
- Dragon Ball Z + Author = Akira Toriyama
The recent news about Akira Toriyama's death has left fans grief-stricken. The artist has left an indelible mark on the manga industry. His characters will surely enthrall audiences for decades to come.
