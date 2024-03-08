How to get Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 08, 2024 19:32 GMT
How to get Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)
Getting Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft can be a tricky affair. The legendary Japanese manga artist is the creator of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump. Unlocking him in the popular browser game will require players to get Dragon Ball Z and Author in their playthrough.

We have put together a guide below that explains the steps to get Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft.

Getting Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

Getting Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft involves combining Dragon Ball Z and Author. The steps to get each of them are as follows:

Akira Toriyama card in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)
How to get Author in Infinite Craft

  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Tree + Tree = Forest
  • Tree + Forest = Wood
  • Tree + Wood = Paper
  • Paper + Paper = Book
  • Book + Human = Author

How to get Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft

  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Wave + Wave = Tsunami
  • Wind + Wind = Tornado
  • Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Water + Lake = Ocean
  • Earth + Ocean = Island
  • Earth + Island = Continent
  • Earth + Continent = Land
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Ocean + Water = Fish
  • Fish + Plant = Seaweed
  • Seaweed + Fish = Sushi
  • Land + Sushi = Japan
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Tree + Tree = Forest
  • Tree + Forest = Wood
  • Tree + Wood = Paper
  • Paper + Paper = Book
  • Book + Japan = Manga
  • Manga + Japan = Anime
  • Anime + Destruction = Dragon Ball Z

How to get Akira Toriyama in Infinite Craft

  • Dragon Ball Z + Author = Akira Toriyama

The recent news about Akira Toriyama's death has left fans grief-stricken. The artist has left an indelible mark on the manga industry. His characters will surely enthrall audiences for decades to come.

