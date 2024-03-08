Dragon Ball Z fans can make Goku in Infinite Craft, provided they know the correct steps and combinations to get to Kakarot. The protagonist of the iconic franchise has enthralled viewers for decades. Unlocking him will likely be one of the first things that fans of the series will wrack their brains for when they play Infinite Craft.
Making Goku in Infinite Craft becomes easy once you can crack getting to the Dragon Ball Z card. Fret not, we have jotted down all the required combinations to get him in Infinite Craft below.
Making Goku in Infinite Craft: Complete guide
To make Goku in Infinite Craft, players will need to combine Anime and Dragon Ball Z. Thankfully, the former gets unlocked while making the latter. The steps to make these three are as follows:
How to make Anime in Infinite Craft
- Water + Water = Lake
- Water + Lake = Ocean
- Earth + Ocean = Island
- Earth + Island = Continent
- Earth + Continent = Land
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Ocean + Water = Fish
- Fish + Plant = Seaweed
- Seaweed + Fish = Sushi
- Land + Sushi = Japan
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Tree + Forest = Wood
- Tree + Wood = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Book + Japan = Manga
- Manga + Japan = Anime
How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Wave + Wave = Tsunami
- Wind + Wind = Tornado
- Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction
- Anime + Destruction = Dragon Ball Z
How to make Goku in Infinite Craft
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Earth + Steam = Mud
- Water + Smoke = Fog
- Earth + Dust = Planet
- Planet + Fog = Venus
- Venus + Mud = Adam
- Adam + Venus = Eve
- Adam + Eve = Human
- Dragon Ball Z + Human = Goku
With Goku and Dragon Ball Z in hand, players can make a few more Dragon Ball-related cards in Infinite Craft. They are as follows:
- Dragon Ball Z + Goku = Super Saiyan
- Dragon Ball Z + Dragon Ball = Dragon Ball GT
- Dragon Ball Z + Lake = Shenron
- Dragon Ball + Time = Dragon Ball Z Kai
- Goku + Earth = Vegeta
- Goku + Flower = Saiyan
- Goku + Water = Kamehameha
- Goku + America = Superman
- Goku + Mountain = Gohan
- Goku + Asia = Dragon Ball
Check out other Infinite Craft recipes:
How to make God in Infinite Craft || How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft || How to make America in Infinite Craft || How to make Video Game in Infinite Craft || How to make Spider in Infinite Craft || How to make numbers in Infinite Craft