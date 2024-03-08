Dragon Ball Z fans can make Goku in Infinite Craft, provided they know the correct steps and combinations to get to Kakarot. The protagonist of the iconic franchise has enthralled viewers for decades. Unlocking him will likely be one of the first things that fans of the series will wrack their brains for when they play Infinite Craft.

Making Goku in Infinite Craft becomes easy once you can crack getting to the Dragon Ball Z card. Fret not, we have jotted down all the required combinations to get him in Infinite Craft below.

Making Goku in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

To make Goku in Infinite Craft, players will need to combine Anime and Dragon Ball Z. Thankfully, the former gets unlocked while making the latter. The steps to make these three are as follows:

How to make Anime in Infinite Craft

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Earth + Island = Continent

Earth + Continent = Land

Earth + Water = Plant

Ocean + Water = Fish

Fish + Plant = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fish = Sushi

Land + Sushi = Japan

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Japan = Manga

Manga + Japan = Anime

How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft

Water + Wind = Wave

Wave + Wave = Tsunami

Wind + Wind = Tornado

Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction

Anime + Destruction = Dragon Ball Z

Goku (Image via Infinite Craft)

How to make Goku in Infinite Craft

Water + Fire = Steam

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Steam = Mud

Water + Smoke = Fog

Earth + Dust = Planet

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Mud = Adam

Adam + Venus = Eve

Adam + Eve = Human

Dragon Ball Z + Human = Goku

With Goku and Dragon Ball Z in hand, players can make a few more Dragon Ball-related cards in Infinite Craft. They are as follows:

Dragon Ball Z + Goku = Super Saiyan

Dragon Ball Z + Dragon Ball = Dragon Ball GT

Dragon Ball Z + Lake = Shenron

Dragon Ball + Time = Dragon Ball Z Kai

Goku + Earth = Vegeta

Goku + Flower = Saiyan

Goku + Water = Kamehameha

Goku + America = Superman

Goku + Mountain = Gohan

Goku + Asia = Dragon Ball

