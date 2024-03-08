How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft

Players will need two major components to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft. Furthermore, once they have their hands on the iconic franchise, they can also use it to make Dragon Ball GT and other characters from the show.
The browser is a perfect brain teaser for those who like to dabble in puzzle titles. The game begins with only Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth. While the combinations required to finally come to Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft may not be easy to guess, they will instantly make sense once we reveal them below.
Making Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft: Complete Guide
Players need Anime and Destruction to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft. The steps to gather all three in-game are as follows:
How to make Anime in Infinite Craft
- Water + Water = Lake
- Water + Lake = Ocean
- Earth + Ocean = Island
- Earth + Island = Continent
- Earth + Continent = Land
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Ocean + Water = Fish
- Fish + Plant = Seaweed
- Seaweed + Fish = Sushi
- Land + Sushi = Japan
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Tree + Forest = Wood
- Tree + Wood = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Book + Japan = Manga
- Manga + Japan = Anime
How to make Destruction in Infinite Craft
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Wave + Wave = Tsunami
- Wind + Wind = Tornado
- Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction
Finally, join Anime and Destruction to get Dragon Ball Z. With that in your arsenal, you can also make the following cards related to Akira Toriyama's iconic franchise:
- Dragon Ball Z + Human = Goku
- Dragon Ball Z + Goku = Super Saiyan
- Dragon Ball Z + Dragon Ball = Dragon Ball GT
- Dragon Ball Z + Lake = Shenron
