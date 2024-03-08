How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft

Players will need two major components to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft. Furthermore, once they have their hands on the iconic franchise, they can also use it to make Dragon Ball GT and other characters from the show.

The browser is a perfect brain teaser for those who like to dabble in puzzle titles. The game begins with only Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth. While the combinations required to finally come to Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft may not be easy to guess, they will instantly make sense once we reveal them below.

Making Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft: Complete Guide

Players need Anime and Destruction to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft. The steps to gather all three in-game are as follows:

How to make Anime in Infinite Craft

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Earth + Island = Continent

Earth + Continent = Land

Earth + Water = Plant

Ocean + Water = Fish

Fish + Plant = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fish = Sushi

Land + Sushi = Japan

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Japan = Manga

Manga + Japan = Anime

How to make Destruction in Infinite Craft

Water + Wind = Wave

Wave + Wave = Tsunami

Wind + Wind = Tornado

Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction

Making Dragon Ball Z (Image via Infinite Craft)

Finally, join Anime and Destruction to get Dragon Ball Z. With that in your arsenal, you can also make the following cards related to Akira Toriyama's iconic franchise:

Dragon Ball Z + Human = Goku

Dragon Ball Z + Goku = Super Saiyan

Dragon Ball Z + Dragon Ball = Dragon Ball GT

Dragon Ball Z + Lake = Shenron

