How to get Harry Potter in Infinite Craft

Getting Harry Potter in Infinite Craft is a relatively straightforward affair that won't take much time. Only one of the two components requires multiple steps, and you will be able to do the same pretty quickly if you follow our guide below.

Given that Infinite Craft houses a myriad assortment of characters and works, including Goku, Thanos, Roblox, One Piece, and more, it is no surprise that The Boy Who Lived also finds a place in the popular browser title.

Getting Harry Potter in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

To get Harry Potter in Infinite Craft, you need to gather Wizard and Hogwarts. The steps to get each of them are as follows:

Getting Wizard in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Wizard in Infinite Craft

Fire + Water = Steam

Wind + Steam = Cloud

Cloud + Water = Rain

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Mountain + Rain = Waterfall

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Steam = Tea

Tea + Wind = Kite

Kite + Mountain = Eagle

Eagle + Waterfall = Salmon

Salmon + Wind = Fish

Kite + Eagle = Bird

Bird + Bird = Flock

Fish + Flock = School

School + School = University

Fish + University = Professor

Fire + Professor = Pyromancer

Earth + Professor = Scientist

Pyromancer + Scientist = Alchemist

Alchemist + Pyromancer = Wizard

Getting Hogwarts in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Hogwarts in Infinite Craft

Wizard + School = Hogwarts

Combining Hogwarts and Wizard will net you Harry Potter in Infinite Craft. Other Wizarding World characters that you can derive are as follows:

Harry Potter + Fire = Voldemort

Mud + Harry Potter = Hermione

Hogwarts + Vampire = Draco Malfoy

Harry Potter + Professor = Dumbledore

Harry Potter + Werewolf = Remus Lupin

Harry Potter + Storm = Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter + Script = J.K. Rowling

Harry Potter + Star = Sirius Black

Harry Potter + Vampire = Twilight

Harry Potter + Tea = Butterbeer

Harry Potter + J.K. Rowling = Magic

Sirius Black + Remus Lupin = Moony and Padfoot

