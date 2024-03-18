How to get Harry Potter in Infinite Craft

Getting Harry Potter in Infinite Craft is a relatively straightforward affair that won't take much time. Only one of the two components requires multiple steps, and you will be able to do the same pretty quickly if you follow our guide below.
Given that Infinite Craft houses a myriad assortment of characters and works, including Goku, Thanos, Roblox, One Piece, and more, it is no surprise that The Boy Who Lived also finds a place in the popular browser title.
Getting Harry Potter in Infinite Craft: Complete guide
To get Harry Potter in Infinite Craft, you need to gather Wizard and Hogwarts. The steps to get each of them are as follows:
How to get Wizard in Infinite Craft
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Wind + Steam = Cloud
- Cloud + Water = Rain
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Mountain + Rain = Waterfall
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Tea + Wind = Kite
- Kite + Mountain = Eagle
- Eagle + Waterfall = Salmon
- Salmon + Wind = Fish
- Kite + Eagle = Bird
- Bird + Bird = Flock
- Fish + Flock = School
- School + School = University
- Fish + University = Professor
- Fire + Professor = Pyromancer
- Earth + Professor = Scientist
- Pyromancer + Scientist = Alchemist
- Alchemist + Pyromancer = Wizard
How to get Hogwarts in Infinite Craft
- Wizard + School = Hogwarts
Combining Hogwarts and Wizard will net you Harry Potter in Infinite Craft. Other Wizarding World characters that you can derive are as follows:
- Harry Potter + Fire = Voldemort
- Mud + Harry Potter = Hermione
- Hogwarts + Vampire = Draco Malfoy
- Harry Potter + Professor = Dumbledore
- Harry Potter + Werewolf = Remus Lupin
- Harry Potter + Storm = Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter + Script = J.K. Rowling
- Harry Potter + Star = Sirius Black
- Harry Potter + Vampire = Twilight
- Harry Potter + Tea = Butterbeer
- Harry Potter + J.K. Rowling = Magic
- Sirius Black + Remus Lupin = Moony and Padfoot
