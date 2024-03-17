If you want Thanos in Infinite Craft, you must gather several other cards, including the Avengers. The browser game tests your imagination in building various tiles and creating these interesting compounds. The Mad Titan is one such possibility, provided you can meet all the requirements.
This guide jots down all the steps you must follow to get your hands on Thanos in Infinite Craft.
Getting Thanos in Infinite Craft: Complete guide
To get Thanos, you will need Death and Avengers. The steps to get each of them are as follows:
How to get Death in Infinite Craft
- Wind + Earth = Dust
- Water + Earth = Plant
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Fog + Planet = Venus
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Venus + Steam = Life
- Life + Smoke = Vampire
- Vampire + Life = Death
How to get Avengers in Infinite Craft
- You will need Iron Man and Thor to get the card. Check out our Avengers in Infinite Craft guide to learn the steps.
How to get Thanos in Infinite Craft
- Death + Avengers = Thanos
With Thanos in hand, a few of the other possible combinations are as follows:
- Thanos + Death = Deadpool
- Thanos + Deadpool = Dead Thanos
- Thanos + Iron Spider = Iron Thanos
- Thanos + Vampire = Dracula
- Thanos + Avengers = Endgame
- Thanos + Planet = Infinity Gauntlet
- Thanos + Frankenstein = Hulk
- Thanos + Endgame = Snap
These cards will be of much delight to a Marvel fan, as they come straight from the lores of the Marvel universe.
Check out other Infinite Craft recipes:
How to make God in Infinite Craft || How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft || How to make America in Infinite Craft || How to make Video Game in Infinite Craft || How to make Spider in Infinite Craft || How to make numbers in Infinite Craft