If you want Thanos in Infinite Craft, you must gather several other cards, including the Avengers. The browser game tests your imagination in building various tiles and creating these interesting compounds. The Mad Titan is one such possibility, provided you can meet all the requirements.

This guide jots down all the steps you must follow to get your hands on Thanos in Infinite Craft.

Getting Thanos in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

To get Thanos, you will need Death and Avengers. The steps to get each of them are as follows:

How to get Death in Infinite Craft

Wind + Earth = Dust

Water + Earth = Plant

Plant + Water = Swamp

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Dust + Earth = Planet

Fog + Planet = Venus

Fire + Water = Steam

Venus + Steam = Life

Life + Smoke = Vampire

Vampire + Life = Death

How to get Avengers in Infinite Craft

You will need Iron Man and Thor to get the card. Check out our Avengers in Infinite Craft guide to learn the steps.

How to get Thanos in Infinite Craft

Death + Avengers = Thanos

With Thanos in hand, a few of the other possible combinations are as follows:

Thanos + Death = Deadpool

Thanos + Deadpool = Dead Thanos

Thanos + Iron Spider = Iron Thanos

Thanos + Vampire = Dracula

Thanos + Avengers = Endgame

Thanos + Planet = Infinity Gauntlet

Thanos + Frankenstein = Hulk

Thanos + Endgame = Snap

These cards will be of much delight to a Marvel fan, as they come straight from the lores of the Marvel universe.

