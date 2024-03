How to get Avengers in Infinite Craft

Assembling the Avengers in Infinite Craft can be a difficult affair for those who are just starting off in their journey. Although you require several cards before reaching it, it's one tile Marvel fans will be eager to get their hands on in the browser game.

This guide lists out the required components to get Avengers in Infinite Craft.

Getting Avengers in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

To make Avengers in Infinite Craft, you must get your hands on Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Thor. The steps to get each of them are as follows:

Spider-Man in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Spider-Man in Infinite Craft

Water + Earth = Plant

Plant + Water = Swamp

Wind + Earth = Dust

Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap

Venus Flytrap + Dust = Dust Trap

Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper

Flypaper + Dust Trap = Spider

Swamp + Dust = Mud

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Dust + Earth = Planet

Fog + Planet = Venus

Mud + Venus = Adam

Adam + Venus = Eve

Adam + Eve = Human

Human + Spider = Spider-Man

Iron Man in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Iron Man in Infinite Craft

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Forest + Tree = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Wind = Kite

Fire + Water = Steam

Kite + Steam = Engine

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Fire + Cloud = Lightning

Steam + Lightning = Electricity

Wind + Plant = Dandelion

Dust + Earth = Planet

Dandelion + Planet = Sun

Electricity + Sun = Solar Panel

Wind + Solar Panel = Windmill

Fire + Windmill = Energy

Engine + Energy = Car

Fire + Tree = Ash

Ash + Car = Rust

Rust + Spider-Man = Iron Man

Thor in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to make Thor in Infinite Craft

Iron Man + Spider-Man = Iron Spider

Human + Lightning = Zeus

Iron Spider + Zeus = Thor

How to make Avengers in Infinite Craft

Thor + Iron Man = Avengers

That's all you need to know about getting Avengers in Infinite Craft. Because of the game's nature, you may also be able to reach the tile through other means. Avengers tile can then be utilized to create further Marvel-related cards like Captain America, Thanos, and more.

Check out other Infinite Craft recipes:

How to make God in Infinite Craft || How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft || How to make America in Infinite Craft || How to make Video Game in Infinite Craft || How to make Spider in Infinite Craft || How to make numbers in Infinite Craft