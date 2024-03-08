Anime fans might be looking forward to unlocking One Piece in Infinite Craft while exploring the popular browser game. One Piece has been among the most popular anime over the past few decades, steadily becoming a cultural icon in its own right.

Apart from One Piece, anime lovers can unlock Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft. Other cards related to the latter are available, like Goku, Vegeta, Super Saiyan, and more.

Making One Piece in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

It should be of no surprise that Pirate and Anime combine together to make One Piece in Infinite Craft. The steps to get each of them are as follows:

How to make Pirate in Infinite Craft

Planet + Wind = Dandelion

Dandelion + Tree = Wish

Wish + Tree = Money

Wind + Earth = Dust

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Smoke = Fog

Fog + Planet = Venus

Plant + Water = Swamp

Swamp + Earth = Mud

Mud + Venus = Adam

Adam + Venus = Eve

Adam + Eve = Human

Human + Money = Rich

Rich + Ocean = Pirate

How to make Anime in Infinite Craft

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Earth + Island = Continent

Earth + Continent = Land

Earth + Water = Plant

Ocean + Water = Fish

Fish + Plant = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fish = Sushi

Land + Sushi = Japan

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Japan = Manga

Manga + Japan = Anime

Making One Piece (Image via Infinite Craft)

How to make One Piece in Infinite Craft

Anime + Pirate = One Piece

Like Goku in Infinite Craft, players can utilize the One Piece tile to make more cards associated with the series. They are as follows:

One Piece + Anime = Luffy

Fire + Luffy = Ace

Luffy + Gun = Gear 4

One Piece + Katana = Roronoa Zoro

