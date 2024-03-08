Anime fans might be looking forward to unlocking One Piece in Infinite Craft while exploring the popular browser game. One Piece has been among the most popular anime over the past few decades, steadily becoming a cultural icon in its own right.
Apart from One Piece, anime lovers can unlock Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft. Other cards related to the latter are available, like Goku, Vegeta, Super Saiyan, and more.
Making One Piece in Infinite Craft: Complete guide
It should be of no surprise that Pirate and Anime combine together to make One Piece in Infinite Craft. The steps to get each of them are as follows:
How to make Pirate in Infinite Craft
- Planet + Wind = Dandelion
- Dandelion + Tree = Wish
- Wish + Tree = Money
- Wind + Earth = Dust
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Water + Smoke = Fog
- Fog + Planet = Venus
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Swamp + Earth = Mud
- Mud + Venus = Adam
- Adam + Venus = Eve
- Adam + Eve = Human
- Human + Money = Rich
- Rich + Ocean = Pirate
How to make Anime in Infinite Craft
- Water + Water = Lake
- Water + Lake = Ocean
- Earth + Ocean = Island
- Earth + Island = Continent
- Earth + Continent = Land
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Ocean + Water = Fish
- Fish + Plant = Seaweed
- Seaweed + Fish = Sushi
- Land + Sushi = Japan
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Tree + Forest = Wood
- Tree + Wood = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Book + Japan = Manga
- Manga + Japan = Anime
How to make One Piece in Infinite Craft
- Anime + Pirate = One Piece
Like Goku in Infinite Craft, players can utilize the One Piece tile to make more cards associated with the series. They are as follows:
- One Piece + Anime = Luffy
- Fire + Luffy = Ace
- Luffy + Gun = Gear 4
- One Piece + Katana = Roronoa Zoro
Check out other Infinite Craft recipes:
How to make God in Infinite Craft || How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft || How to make America in Infinite Craft || How to make Video Game in Infinite Craft || How to make Spider in Infinite Craft || How to make numbers in Infinite Craft