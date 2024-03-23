How to make Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft

You know how they're always saying "In Infinite Craft, you can make anything!" and it's hard to believe? Yeah, well... here's how to make Skibidi Toilet.

If you don't know what Skibidi Toilet is, well, join the club. According to Wikipedia, it's "a machinima web series of YouTube videos and shorts created by Alexey Gerasimov... [about] a fictional war between human-headed toilets and humanoid characters with electronic devices for heads," which, obviously, explains everything.

Look, Google it if you need to. For those of you who already know and just want to make it in Infinite Craft, here you go.

How to create Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft

This one might take a while.

In these Infinite Craft guides, we usually begin by letting you know what the final two elements are to make the block in question. You know, in case you happened to have unlocked them already. Except, in this instance, the two elements are Skibidi and Talking Toilet.

Search query: "How to make Facepalm Emoji in Infinite Craft." Actually, I'll probably have to do that eventually, now that I think about it.

OK, let's get started. First we need to make Skibidi and, to do that, we need to create Ski. Because of course we do.

Combine Earth with itself to make Mountain. Now, add Wind to that to get Avalanche. Two Avalanche combined makes Snow. Now we need Steam, which can be made with Fire and Water. Add another Fire to that to get Engine. Now that you have Snow and Engine put aside, use Fire and Wind to get Smoke. Combine two Smokes to create Cloud. Grab your Engine and mesh it with Cloud to make Jet. Add Water to that to make Plane. Lastly, add Snow to Plane to make Ski.

Now, we need to make Bii. What's Bii? Hell if I know. But you'll need it to keep this Infinite Craft process going. To make that, you'll need Rainbow, Change, and Bi.

Rainbow is pretty easy to make.

Combine two Cloud elements to get Rain in Infinite Craft. Now, combine two of those to get Rainbow. Badda bing, badda boom.

As for Change:

Fight Fire with Fire to nab yourself Volcano. Do the same but with Water to get Lake. Take Lake and Volcano and mush them together to make Island. Grab another Volcano and add it to Island to get Hawaii . Combine two Islands to get Continent. Take that Continent and merge it with Lake to get America. Let me be clear - you need to merge America with Hawaii to get Obama. Now, add another America to Obama and you have Change.

Now, let's make Bi. You'll need Change for this, so keep it handy in your Infinite Craft toolbox.

Earth + Water = Plant. Combine Wind and Plant to get Dandelion. This one's helpful in making a bunch of stuff, so keep it in mind. Mix Dandelion with Plant to make Weed. Now, quit being childish and stop giggling. Merge Dandelion with Water to make Wine. Just a side note: this doesn't work in real life. Trust me, I tried. Now, combine Weed and Wine to get Hangover. It's one of the rare situations where you want one of those. Water and Wine mixed together creates Holy Water. Wine and Holy Water gets you Catholic Church. It's at this point that we feel the urgent need to remind you that all of these recipes were created by A.I. and not, you know... me. Combine Rainbow with Catholic Church to make Gay. Again, quit giggling. Mixing Gay with Hangover creates Gayover, whatever that is. Mix Gayover with Change and you have Straight. Combine Straight and Gay to make Bi. Finally, mix Bi with Bi and you have Bii. Obviously.

Now, you need Bid. Hang in there, we're almost done.

Two Lake elements in Infinite Craft makes Ocean. Two of those gets you Sea, which you'll need, as you'll eventually "sea." I'm hilarious. Now, make North America by combining America with Continent. Add Water to North America and you'll make Canada. Beauty, eh? Add Sea to Canada and you'll get C. Add Change to C and you'll change it to D. Now, mix Bi and D and you have your Bid.

Finally, we're ready to make an Infinite Craft Skibidi.

Bid and Bii combined makes Bibidi. Ski and Bibidi gets you Skibidi. Take a short break. You've earned it.

Let's move on to Toilet. Thankfully, this one isn't as convoluted. We think. You'll eventually combine Clean and Venus Flytrap to make it, so let's get you there with these steps.

Take your Plant from earlier and mix it with Water to make Swamp. Now, mix that with another Plant and you have Venus Flytrap. So far, so good, right? Combine Earth and Wind to get Dust. Take that Dust and merge it with Weed to get yourself Clean. Finally, combine that Clean with your Venus Flytrap and you now have Toilet.

But not just any Toilet will do for this Infinite Craft recipe. Oh, no, for this? You need a Talking Toilet. Because of course you do.

Combining your Toilet with Talking Head will do the trick - and to make that, you need Mouth and Head. Creating Mouth requires Mountain and Word.

Make Tree by combining two Plants. Add Water to that to get River. Take that River and add Earth to get Delta. Now, make Paper by mixing River and Tree. Two Papers will get you Book. Mix that with Delta from earlier and you have Alphabet. Two Alphabets mixed creates Word. Mountain and Word now join forces to make Mouth.

Now, as for Head:

Earth and Fire creates Lava. Lava mixed with Water nets you Stone. Add another Lava to that and you have Obsidian. Mix that with Stone and get yourself Blade. Add another Stone to it and get Axe. Add one more Stone to that result and you have Head.

We're in the homestretch now. Let's finally make Talking Toilet:

Finally - the Skibidi Toilet! (Image via Neal.fun)

Mix Word and Mouth and get Talk. Take that Talk and combine it with Head to create Chatterbox. Add another Head and you've made Talking Head - the same as it ever was. Mix that with Toilet and, you guessed it, you have Talking Toilet! Finally - Finally finally! - mix that with your Skibidi and BOOM - there's your Skibidi Toilet.

And that is how you make Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft. OK, I'm going to go lay down now.