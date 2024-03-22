How to make South Park in Infinite Craft

One of the fun aspects of Infinite Craft is figuring out how to create your favorite pop culture stuff. Of course, doing this can be extremely frustrating. If one of your favorite franchises is South Park, well, you're in luck.

Today, we're going to show you the steps to make South Park in Infinite Craft, just like the title says. Once you've made that, we'll also point you towards other related elements you can generate with it. Like the show's characters and, you know, stuff like that. So, let's get started.

Making South Park in Infinite Craft

Creating Spartacus in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

For those of you who have put together a large element list already, the two items you need to combine in the end to make South Park are South and Spartacus. Hey, it's A.I., man — who knows what these crazy robots are going to come up with?

Let's begin with Spartacus, as it's probably the one you're least likely to have already.

Combine Earth and Wind to make Dust. Create Dust a second time and merge the two to create Sand. Grab another Earth and merge it with Water to get Plant. Plant combined with Wind gives you Dandelion, which you want. Take that Dandelion and merge it with Water to get Wine. Make Holy Water by, unsurprisingly, combining Water and Wine. If you add Fire to Holy Water, you get Vampire. Adding Water to Vampire gets you Blood. Mmmm... blood. Wait, what? Go back to that Sand that you made earlier and mash it with Blood. You get Gladiator. Are you not entertained? Now, add Fire to Wind to make Smoke. Smoke mixed with Water creates Fog. Finally, combining Fog with Gladiator results in Spartacus. Tony Curtis would be proud.

Making South in Infinite Craft (image via Neal Agarwal)

Now, let's make South. Assuming you don't have it already, that is. You'll need some of the elements you used in Spartacus, which is another reason why we went with that first.

Combine Fog and Water to get Ice. Combine Ice and Ice to get Baby. Just kidding. Combine Ice with Water to get Iceberg. Now you need Penguin, so combine Ice and Iceberg to get it. Mixing Fog with Penguin will net you Lost. For some reason. Take Lost and mix it with Wind to make Direction. You can see where this is going. Direction combined with Earth gets you North. Which makes sense scientifically. Finally, North and Penguin (because they live in the South Pole, yeah?) makes South.

Now that you have Spartacus and South, you just have to combine these to get South Park.

Other recipes using South Park in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft South Park recipes (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Now that we have South Park, let's see what we can make with it. Some of these recipes may include elements you haven't unlocked yet. If that's the case, do a search for it here on Sportskeeda — there's a chance we have a guide for that, too!

South Park combined with...

combined with... World creates Warcraft .

creates . Knowledge creates Chef .

creates . Fire creates Cartman .

creates . Wind creates Fart (teeheehee).

creates (teeheehee). Earth creates Kenny .

creates . Mountain creates Mount Crumpit .

creates . Ocean creates Bikini .

creates . Sun creates Jesus (as in The Spirit of Christmas, the first South Park short.)

creates (as in The Spirit of Christmas, the first South Park short.) Plant creates South Park co-creator Trey Parker .

creates South Park co-creator . Tree creates Christmas .

creates . Island creates Hawaii.

