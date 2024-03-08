How to make Engine in Infinite Craft

There is more than one way to build an Engine in Infinite Craft. To do so, you need to combine Kite and Steam, which can be created using the four basic blocks in the title - Fire, Earth, Wind, and Water. These blocks are provided to you at the beginning of the game. Many objects and entities can be created using these blocks.

This guide focuses on providing the correct method to build an Engine in Infinite Craft.

Creating an Engine in Infinite Craft requires 12 steps in total, with the last one involving two main ingredients, i.e., Steam and Kite, to produce the desired result. It's important to note that you'll need to use a few blocks more than once. Once any block is created, make a copy and store it.

Here are all the steps you'll need to craft an Engine in the game:

Mix Water with Fire to create the Steam block

Mix Fire with Wind to create the Smoke block

Mix Steam with Smoke to create the Cloud block

Mix the Cloud with Water to create the Rain block

Mix Water with Earth to create the Plant block

Mix Plant with Plant to create the Tree block

Mix Tree with Tree to create the Forest block

Mix Forest with Tree to create the Wood block

Mix Wood with Tree to create the Paper block

Mix Paper with Wind to create the Kite block

Finally, mix Steam with Kite to create the Engine block

The process of crafting an Engine is long and demands patience. From mixing Wood with Tree to sprinkling Water on Fire, there is a lot that must be done before you can obtain the ultimate result. However, it is still easier and requires fewer steps when compared to how the Computer in Infinite Craft is made.

