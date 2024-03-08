How to make a Computer in Infinite Craft

Building a Computer in Infinite Craft is a complex process that requires patience and a step-by-step guide. The four basic blocks - Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind - provided at the beginning of the game are mixed to obtain Technology, which is essential for constructing the Computer block.
A comprehensive guide to building a Computer in Infinite Craft
This guide to creating a Computer in Infinite Craft involves 36 different steps. You'll need to repeat a few steps to get the same block, which is used more than once in this process.
Here's the required guide:
- Mix Water with Fire to create the Steam block
- Mix Fire with Wind to create the Smoke block
- Mix Steam with Smoke to create the Cloud block
- Mix the Cloud with Water to create the Rain block
- Mix Water with Earth to create the Plant block
- Mix Plant with Plant to create the Tree block
- Mix Tree with Tree to create the Forest block
- Mix Forest with Rain to create the Rainforest block
- Mix the Plant with the Rainforest to create the Oxygen block
- Mix Earth with Fire to create the Lava block
- Mix Lava with Water to create the Stone block
- Mix Stone with Earth to create the Rock block
- Mix Rock with Oxygen to create the Metal block
- Mix Forest with Forest to create the Jungle block
- Mix Jungle with Metal to create the Tin block
- Mix Tin with Oxygen to create the Titanium block
- Mix Titanium with Oxygen to create the Titanium Dioxide block
- Mix Stone with Titanium Dioxide to create the White block
- Mix Metal with Oxygen to create the Rust block
- Mix Oxygen with Rust to create the Iron block
- Mix Iron with White to create the Silver block
- Mix Silver with Oxygen to create the Argentum block
- Mix Argentum with Tin to create the Pewter block
- Mix Oxygen with Water to create the Hydrogen block
- Mix Plant with Wind to create the Dandelion block
- Mix Dandelion and Hydrogen to create the Helium block
- Mix Helium with Pewter to create the Periodic Table block
- Mix Silver with Titanium to create the Platinum block
- Mix Platinum with Oxygent to create the Platinum Oxide block
- Mix Platinum Oxide with Hydrogen to create the Fuel Cell
- Mix Fuel Cell with Fire to create the Energy block
- Mix Energy with the Periodic Table to create the Element block
- Mix the Element with the Periodic Table to create the Chemistry block
- Mix Chemistry with Periodic Table to create the Science block
- Mix Science with Science to create the Technology block
- Finally, mix Technology with Technology to create the Computer in Infinite Craft
The fiery energy of the Lava block, the greenery of the Jungle block, and the reaction of the Chemistry block are required for crafting a Computer in Infinite Craft.
In conclusion, building the Computer block is a lengthy process that requires patience, just like the process of building a Country in Infinite Craft.
