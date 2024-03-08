How to make a Computer in Infinite Craft

Building a Computer in Infinite Craft is a complex process that requires patience and a step-by-step guide. The four basic blocks - Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind - provided at the beginning of the game are mixed to obtain Technology, which is essential for constructing the Computer block.

This article provides a thorough guide and the perfect combination to create a Computer in Infinite Craft.

A comprehensive guide to building a Computer in Infinite Craft

Process to create Computer in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

This guide to creating a Computer in Infinite Craft involves 36 different steps. You'll need to repeat a few steps to get the same block, which is used more than once in this process.

Here's the required guide:

Mix Water with Fire to create the Steam block

Mix Fire with Wind to create the Smoke block

Mix Steam with Smoke to create the Cloud block

Mix the Cloud with Water to create the Rain block

Mix Water with Earth to create the Plant block

Mix Plant with Plant to create the Tree block

Mix Tree with Tree to create the Forest block

Mix Forest with Rain to create the Rainforest block

Mix the Plant with the Rainforest to create the Oxygen block

Mix Earth with Fire to create the Lava block

Mix Lava with Water to create the Stone block

Mix Stone with Earth to create the Rock block

Mix Rock with Oxygen to create the Metal block

Mix Forest with Forest to create the Jungle block

Mix Jungle with Metal to create the Tin block

Mix Tin with Oxygen to create the Titanium block

Mix Titanium with Oxygen to create the Titanium Dioxide block

Mix Stone with Titanium Dioxide to create the White block

Mix Metal with Oxygen to create the Rust block

Mix Oxygen with Rust to create the Iron block

Mix Iron with White to create the Silver block

Mix Silver with Oxygen to create the Argentum block

Mix Argentum with Tin to create the Pewter block

Mix Oxygen with Water to create the Hydrogen block

Mix Plant with Wind to create the Dandelion block

Mix Dandelion and Hydrogen to create the Helium block

Mix Helium with Pewter to create the Periodic Table block

Mix Silver with Titanium to create the Platinum block

Mix Platinum with Oxygent to create the Platinum Oxide block

Mix Platinum Oxide with Hydrogen to create the Fuel Cell

Mix Fuel Cell with Fire to create the Energy block

Mix Energy with the Periodic Table to create the Element block

Mix the Element with the Periodic Table to create the Chemistry block

Mix Chemistry with Periodic Table to create the Science block

Mix Science with Science to create the Technology block

Finally, mix Technology with Technology to create the Computer in Infinite Craft

The fiery energy of the Lava block, the greenery of the Jungle block, and the reaction of the Chemistry block are required for crafting a Computer in Infinite Craft.

In conclusion, building the Computer block is a lengthy process that requires patience, just like the process of building a Country in Infinite Craft.

