How to make country in Infinite Craft

Creating a country in Infinite Craft can be a tedious task for beginners. However, once you know the key ingredients for this recipe, it gets a lot easier. You can take some simple steps to create blocks of human, family, village, and other aspects of society, which will eventually help you get closer to the country block.

The game considers the literal meaning of each word you combine to generate related results. You will begin with four blocks for different elements, and this article will describe the process of creating a country from thereon.

Follow this guide to make country in Infinite Craft

Here is the recipe to create country in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

The blocks named continent and city are the two key ingredients needed to make a country in Infinite Craft. However, you need fifteen steps to create these ingredients first.

Here are the sixteen steps to creating a country in Infinite Craft from scratch.

Add Earth to Wind to create Dust

Combine Dust with Wind to create Sandstorm

Add Earth to Dust to create Planet

Add Planet to Sandstorm to create Mars

Add Mars to Earth to create Life

Add Life to Dust to create Human

Now combine Human with Human to create Family

Add Family to Family to create Village

Add Village to Village to create Town

Add Town with Town to create City

Now add Fire to Fire to create Volcano

Combine Water to Water to create Lake

Add Lake to Water to create Ocean

Add Ocean to Volcano to create Island

Add Island to Island to create Continent

Finally, add City to Continent to create Country

You can also create different countries in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

While these blocks can yield numerous combinations, there are not many options with country blocks, even for the creative minds of Infinite Craft.

However, note that, just like the multiple recipes for creating video games in IC, there are two other ways to create a country. You can craft it by adding City to Land and also by adding Whiskey with Radio.

