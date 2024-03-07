How to make country in Infinite Craft

Creating a country in Infinite Craft can be a tedious task for beginners. However, once you know the key ingredients for this recipe, it gets a lot easier. You can take some simple steps to create blocks of human, family, village, and other aspects of society, which will eventually help you get closer to the country block.
The game considers the literal meaning of each word you combine to generate related results. You will begin with four blocks for different elements, and this article will describe the process of creating a country from thereon.
Follow this guide to make country in Infinite Craft
The blocks named continent and city are the two key ingredients needed to make a country in Infinite Craft. However, you need fifteen steps to create these ingredients first.
Here are the sixteen steps to creating a country in Infinite Craft from scratch.
- Add Earth to Wind to create Dust
- Combine Dust with Wind to create Sandstorm
- Add Earth to Dust to create Planet
- Add Planet to Sandstorm to create Mars
- Add Mars to Earth to create Life
- Add Life to Dust to create Human
- Now combine Human with Human to create Family
- Add Family to Family to create Village
- Add Village to Village to create Town
- Add Town with Town to create City
- Now add Fire to Fire to create Volcano
- Combine Water to Water to create Lake
- Add Lake to Water to create Ocean
- Add Ocean to Volcano to create Island
- Add Island to Island to create Continent
- Finally, add City to Continent to create Country
While these blocks can yield numerous combinations, there are not many options with country blocks, even for the creative minds of Infinite Craft.
However, note that, just like the multiple recipes for creating video games in IC, there are two other ways to create a country. You can craft it by adding City to Land and also by adding Whiskey with Radio.
Infinite Craft opens a world of possibilities for creative minds.
