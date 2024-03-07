How to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft

Creating a Skyscraper in Infinite Craft takes plenty of steps. In the game's universe, Earth and Elevator are the two key ingredients needed to create a skyscraper block. Since you will only have Fire, Earth, Wind, and Water blocks at the beginning, finding the right combination to get an Elevator gets tougher.

This article will help you build a block named Skyscraper in Infinite Craft from scratch.

A complete guide to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft

There are 27 steps to building a Skyscraper in Infinite Craft. The first 26 combinations create the key ingredients for the recipe and combine those two ingredients (i.e., Elevator and Earth) in the final step to achieve the desired result.

Here is a complete step-by-step guide to making Skyscraper in Infinite Craft.

Add Earth to Wind to create Dust

to Wind to create Dust Add Dust to Dust to create Sand

Add Sand to Sand for Desert

Add Dust to Water to create Mud

Add Earth to Dust for Planet

Add Planet to Wind to create Storm

Add Earth to Water to create Plant

Add Plant to Storm to create Tree

Add Tree to Tree to get Forest

Add Forest to Tree to create Wood

Add Fire to Wood for Campfire

Add Campfire to Earth to create Charcoal

Add Charcoal to Water to create Pencil

Add Fire to Water to create Steam

Add Steam to Fire to create Engine

Add Pencil to Engine to create Piston

Add Dust to Planet to create Pollen

Add Fire to Wind to create Smoke

Dd Pollen to Smoke to create Bee

Add Bee to Steam for Honey

Add Earth to Earth to create Mountain

Add Mountain to Honey to get Bear

Add Fire to Earth to create Lava

Add Lava to Water to create Stone

Add Stone to Bear to create Cave

Add Cave to Piston to create Elevator

Finally, Add Elevator to Earth to create Skyscraper

Here is another way to build a Skyscraper (Image via Neal Agarwal)

However, there is another way to build a Skyscraper— combining Story and Plane.

Building a Skyscraper is a lengthy process, just like building a Baconator in Infinite Craft. Since the game offers a world of possibilities, once built, you can combine the Skyscrapper block with other blocks in your inventory to create new words.

