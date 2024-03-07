How to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft

Creating a Skyscraper in Infinite Craft takes plenty of steps. In the game's universe, Earth and Elevator are the two key ingredients needed to create a skyscraper block. Since you will only have Fire, Earth, Wind, and Water blocks at the beginning, finding the right combination to get an Elevator gets tougher.
This article will help you build a block named Skyscraper in Infinite Craft from scratch.
A complete guide to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft
There are 27 steps to building a Skyscraper in Infinite Craft. The first 26 combinations create the key ingredients for the recipe and combine those two ingredients (i.e., Elevator and Earth) in the final step to achieve the desired result.
Here is a complete step-by-step guide to making Skyscraper in Infinite Craft.
- Add Earth to Wind to create Dust
- Add Dust to Dust to create Sand
- Add Sand to Sand for Desert
- Add Dust to Water to create Mud
- Add Earth to Dust for Planet
- Add Planet to Wind to create Storm
- Add Earth to Water to create Plant
- Add Plant to Storm to create Tree
- Add Tree to Tree to get Forest
- Add Forest to Tree to create Wood
- Add Fire to Wood for Campfire
- Add Campfire to Earth to create Charcoal
- Add Charcoal to Water to create Pencil
- Add Fire to Water to create Steam
- Add Steam to Fire to create Engine
- Add Pencil to Engine to create Piston
- Add Dust to Planet to create Pollen
- Add Fire to Wind to create Smoke
- Dd Pollen to Smoke to create Bee
- Add Bee to Steam for Honey
- Add Earth to Earth to create Mountain
- Add Mountain to Honey to get Bear
- Add Fire to Earth to create Lava
- Add Lava to Water to create Stone
- Add Stone to Bear to create Cave
- Add Cave to Piston to create Elevator
- Finally, Add Elevator to Earth to create Skyscraper
However, there is another way to build a Skyscraper— combining Story and Plane.
Building a Skyscraper is a lengthy process, just like building a Baconator in Infinite Craft. Since the game offers a world of possibilities, once built, you can combine the Skyscrapper block with other blocks in your inventory to create new words.
