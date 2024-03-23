How to make Infinity in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a game whose title is almost literal. In it, you take two things - elements, objects, items, what have you - and combine them to create a new one. Since the objects and combinations are generated by A.I. as opposed to being handcrafted, there very well could be an infinite amount of creations.

So, let's keep that in mind as we go through how to unlock Infinity in Infinite Craft.

Unlocking Infinity in Infinite Craft

The two elements you need to make Infinity happen are Fire and Googleplex. Since you start out the game with Fire, we'll focus on Googleplex. In order to get that, you'll need to create Google. So, we'll just go from there. Thankfully, it's not complicated.

Combine Fire and Water to produce Steam. Taking that Steam and adding another Fire to it gives you Engine. Pair up Engine with itself, and you'll find yourself in the possession of Rocket. Now, do that again, except with Rocket this time and you have Satellite. Put that aside for a moment and combine two Water elements to make Lake. Finally, combine Satellite and Lake and you have yourself Google. Somehow.

We're not quite done yet, though. There's a couple more steps.

Combine Google with Google and you've got Googleplex. Googleplex mixed with Fire gives you Infinity.

Other recipes in Infinite Craft that use Infinity

Things that can be created with Infinity in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal.Fun)

Now that you have Infinity, let's take a look at what you can create using it. The elements used alongside Infinity here may or may not necessarily be in your inventory. We tried our best to use items that are pretty common in most players' toolboxes. And we're not exactly really far into it, so you should be OK. So, let's take a look.

Infinity combined with:

Blood creates Vampire .

creates . Fire creates Sun .

creates . Sand creates Hourglass .

creates . Salt creates Tears .

creates . Jungle creates T-Rex .

creates . Rocket creates Space .

creates . Pirate creates Captain .

creates . Energy creates Universe .

creates . Universe creates God.

That's just 10 items unlocked by using Infinity - and those were just random ones we pulled up while messing around with our own playthrough. We'd love to see what you guys manage to generate using it, so tell us! Share your creations and more over in the comments.

For more guides to Infinite Craft and other great games, keep on coming back to Sportskeeda.