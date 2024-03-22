"He's not talking out of his a*s" - Former UFC champion discusses his stance on Conor McGregor fight talks

A former UFC heavyweight champion recently weighed in on discussions surrounding Conor McGregor's comeback fight.

Following his coaching stint on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' last year, rumors began swirling about McGregor's return to the octagon to face Michael Chandler. Amid fervent speculation, 'The Notorious' himself declared the matchup would take place on June 29, coinciding with the UFC’s annual International Fight Week pay-per-view.

However, the excitement was swiftly quashed when Dana White vehemently denied the existence of any scheduled bout. The UFC CEO reiterated this stance numerous times in recent months, emphasizing the uncertainity surrounding McGregor's return to the octagon.

'The Notorious' seized every opportunity to discuss his potential return in numerous interviews throughout the promotional tour for his acting debut in the 'Road House' remake. Despite his enthusiasm, the Irishman also insisted that discussions with the UFC regarding his return had not yet taken place.

During a recent episode of his Believe You Me Podcast, former middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping delved into the topic of McGregor's prospective comeback and subtly conveyed his reservations surrounding the matter. He said:

"We have heard this before. He did say he was coming back at 185 pounds against Michael Chandler, and I think at the top of my head, it's been two or three times that he has said this. I guess when we get an announcement from the UFC, that's when it'll feel a little bit more real. To assume that he's lying, he's not talking out of his a**, but he has done this before. He has said that he's retiring before as well many times."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (2:30):

The former two-division champion has remained sidelined for almost three years since suffering a significant leg injury during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Although there has been much speculation regarding his return, an official date is yet to be announced.

Dana White addresses lengthy delay in Conor McGregor's UFC return

Conor McGregor has been loudly expressing his eagerness for Dana White to acknowledge his desire to return to the octagon. Speculation swirls regarding the reasons for his prolonged hiatus, with some suggesting it could be due to lingering contract negotiations or potential obstacles imposed by the UFC CEO.

In a recent appearance on the Pound4Pound podcast, White dispelled any notions of discord between himself and 'The Notorious.' He added that McGregor's absence from the UFC is solely attributed to his obligations in filming and promoting 'Road House,' saying:

"There's no lack of communication, not at all. He has obligations right now to promote his movie. This is an obligation he has to do."

The UFC head honcho also hinted that once McGregor concludes his movie promotion commitments, he will be ready to delve into fight negotiations and expressed his excitement about reintroducing him to the octagon.

Check out Dana White's comments below:

