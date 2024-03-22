Paulo Costa gives his verdict on Conor McGregor starring in 'Road House' remake

Paulo Costa recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's performance in the 'Road House' remake.

'The Notorious' is embracing his debut on the silver screen with a reboot of the beloved 1989 cult classic. In this modern iteration, McGregor stars alongside Hollywood heavyweight Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video as of Thursday, bypasses traditional theatrical release plans.

McGregor's film excerpts are gaining substantial traction across various social media platforms. 'Borrachinha', who seems to have already viewed the movie, recently reacted to one such clip featuring the former two-division UFC champion engaged in a riveting fight scene with Gyllenhaal on X.

Costa appreciated the Irishman's acting and mentioned that the presence of actual fighters in combat films significantly enhances their authenticity:

"Having real fighters in combat movies really makes it much better than just lay people."

Check out Paulo Costa's comment below:

Expand Tweet

The storyline of 'Road House' remake closely mirrors the original plot, with James Dalton, portrayed by Patrick Swayze, assuming the role of a bouncer tasked with restoring order in a tumultuous bar, leading to clashes with a local crime boss.

However, in this 2024 adaptation, Gyllenhaal's character, Dalton, undergoes a striking transformation. He is now depicted as a former UFC middleweight fighter who finds himself employed at a roadhouse in Florida. Meanwhile, McGregor, making his entrance onto the silver screen, portrays Knox, the film's antagonist. Prior to this cinematic endeavor, 'The Notorious' was the focal point of two documentaries delving into his life, most notably 'McGregor Forever', on Netflix.

Conor McGregor offers a glimpse into 'Road House' NYC premiere

Conor McGregor recently shared a series of snapshots from his time at the 'Road House' premiere in New York City.

'The Notorious' is currently diving headfirst into the whirlwind of promotion for his latest film. He adorned the New York premiere of 'Road House' on Wednesday night, surrounded by dear companions.

McGregor recently took to Instagram to provide a peek into the event, capturing candid moments with close confidants such as Dillon Danis and his mother, Nikki Danis, alongside Philip Sutcliffe, the esteemed coach of Crumlin Boxing Club, and MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, accompanied by his wife, Jaclyn Stein.

Additionally, McGregor snapped photos with colleagues from Paradigm Sports, including Michael 'Venom' Page and MMA agent Audie Attar. He also shared the spotlight with public relations manager Karen Kessler and co-star Dominique Columbus, among others.

Check out Conor McGregor's post below: