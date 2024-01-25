Conor McGregor 'Road House' movie: Here's everything we know about the ex-UFC champ's character from the trailer

The first trailer for the remake of 'Road House,' starring Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal, has recently been released.

The movie, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Doug Liman, is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video starting March 21, with no plans for a theatrical debut.

Check out the trailer below:

In the original 'Road House' from 1989, Patrick Swayze portrayed a professional bouncer who moves to a small Missouri town to restore order to a bar known for its nightly violence.

Meanwhile, the reboot sees Gyllenhaal in the lead role as Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter turned bouncer. In contrast, 'The Notorious' makes his first appearance in a major feature film as Knox, the antagonist. He has previously appeared in two documentaries about his life, including 'McGregor Forever' on Netflix.

The specifics of McGregor's character remain somewhat ambiguous. In the trailer, he declares, "Knox is on the job," hinting that he may be handling the bulk of the work for Billy Magnussen's character. This rendition of the story provides more insight into Gyllenhaal's character's background, as scenes show him competing in the UFC. Additionally, the setting has been relocated from Missouri to the Florida Keys.

'Road House' includes a storyline related to the UFC, showcasing multiple scenes with Gyllenhaal filmed in front of a live audience during the UFC 285 weekend in March 2023. These scenes depict his involvement in the weigh-ins and a staged fight with UFC veteran Jay Hieron.

Check out the official summary of 'Road House' below:

"In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton [Jake Gyllenhaal] takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems."

When Conor McGregor revealed close friendship with Jake Gyllenhaal formed during 'Road House' filming

Conor McGregor shared insights into his time working alongside Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal for their upcoming film 'Road House.'

During an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox in March 2023, 'The Notorious' said:

"He's a great guy. He's a great, great guy. He was very patient with me, and I was very patient with him. We understood our skill set and what we brought to the table. A dear friend of mine now, Jake Gyllenhaal, is. We doing a great movie... I'm doing the best I could with what I had at my disposal."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (7:03):