Official poster for 'Road House' remake revealed – Conor McGregor's absence raises questions

The first official poster for the highly-anticipated film titled 'Road House,' featuring Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal, was recently revealed.

Directed by Doug Liman, the movie is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, with no plans for a theatrical debut.

The original 'Road House' featured Patrick Swayze as a professional bouncer relocating to a small Missouri town to bring order to a notoriously rowdy bar with nightly violence.

In the reboot version, Gyllenhaal takes on the lead role, while 'The Notorious' makes his debut in a pivotal cinematic role as Knox, the protagonist's adversary. Surprisingly, the first poster does not include the former UFC two-division champion.

Check out the official poster below:

The movie incorporates a UFC-related narrative, featuring several scenes with Gyllenhaal filmed before a live audience during the UFC 285 weekend in March 2023. These sequences involve his participation in the weigh-ins and a choreographed fight with UFC veteran Jay Hieron before the event.

'Road House' has a runtime of one hour and 54 minutes.

Check out the official film summary below:

"In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton [Jake Gyllenhaal] takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems."

When Conor McGregor described his favorite aspect of filming for 'Road House'

Engaging in film production is physically demanding, and Conor McGregor expressed his appreciation for having the opportunity to undergo the challenging process of filming a feature.

Although 'The Notorious' is accustomed to intense training camps for his fights, McGregor explained that working on set made everything else appear comparatively less challenging.

During an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox in March 2023, the former two-division champion stated:

"I did enjoy the process. It was very tough. I'll tell you what I enjoyed the most... The fact that now everything else seems easy... Because 15-hour days on set, memorizing lines. You're memorizing the lines and practicing before you even go on set, so it's a lot of hard work."

He added:

"And I was doing my own stunts... But leaving it, doing this show, going to training camp, preparing for fights, shooting content for all these companies, everything seems so much easier."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (7:25):