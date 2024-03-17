Jake Gyllenhaal recently recalled a moment when Conor McGregor nearly punched him in the face by accident during the filming of 'Road House'.

'The Notorious' is gearing up for his debut in a feature film, joining Gyllenhaal in a modern rendition of the 1989 cult film. The story mirrors the original plot, featuring Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a bouncer hired to restore order at a tumultuous bar, sparking conflict with the local crime boss.

However, in this 2024 remake, Gyllenhaal's character, Dalton, takes on a new identity as a former UFC middleweight fighter, finding himself employed at a roadhouse in Florida.

In his portrayal of Knox, the antagonist, McGregor, who is relatively new to acting and filmmaking, reportedly encountered challenges with the fight sequences. 'The Notorious' previously mentioned that he and Gyllenhaal exchanged some genuine punches in certain scenes.

During a recent media exchange, the 'Nightcrawler' fame stated that he had to caution McGregor about mimicking punches before filming each fight scene:

"He knows how to fight, obviously. But he doesn't know how to fake fight. So he had to sort of unlearn tons of things. And I had to remind him pretty constantly, like, remember before takes, I just remember, you don't need to actually punch me in the face. He'll be like 'Oh, right, right.' Like as if in his mind he was ready to really do it."

Check out Jake Gyllenhaal's comments below:

The remake of 'Road House', directed by acclaimed filmmaker Doug Liman, is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting March 21, with no plans for a theatrical release.

When Conor McGregor reflected on friendship with Jake Gyllenhaal during 'Road House' production

Conor McGregor has explored the hurdles of navigating a film set and emphasized the invaluable wisdom he gained from his fellow cast members of 'Road House', particularly his collaboration with Jake Gyllenhaal and their strong bond on set.

During an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox in March 2023, 'The Notorious' stated:

"He's a great, great guy. He was very patient with me, and I was very patient with him. We understood our skill set and what we brought to the table. A dear friend of mine now, Jake Gyllenhaal, is. We doing a great movie... I'm doing the best I could with what I had at my disposal."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (7:03):