"This is so f***ing weak" - MMA fans angered as "horrible" cage fight scene featuring Jake Gyllenhaal for 'Road House' remake resurfaces

The first trailer for the action film remake 'Road House' has recently hit the screens, offering audiences a comprehensive glimpse into Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor's characters.

The reboot of the 1989 cult favorite, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Doug Liman, is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting March 21, with no theatrical release planned.

The 'Road House' trailer reveals that parts of the film will explore the realm of the UFC, integrating a storyline connected to the MMA promotion. Notably, the movie includes scenes featuring Gyllenhaal filmed before a live audience during the UFC 285 weekend in March 2023. These segments depict his involvement in both the weigh-ins and a choreographed fight against UFC veteran Jay Hieron.

Recently, an octagon-side clip of the 43-year-old American actor's fight scene with Hieron surfaced on social media platforms. The footage depicts Gyllenhaal initially absorbing a barrage of attacks without defensive maneuvers but subsequently reversing the situation against 'The Thoroughbred' and flooring him with a knee strike.

However, the fight scene did not connect with MMA fans, resulting in an array of reactions.

"No! It was actually horrible and really hard to watch."

"This is so f**king weak."

"Literally nothing realistic about this bullsh*t lol mfs don’t tank punches like that 😂"

In the original 'Road House', Patrick Swayze played the role of a professional bouncer who relocates to a small Missouri town intending to bring peace to a bar notorious for its frequent violence.

Meanwhile, the reboot features Gyllenhaal in the starring role of Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter-turned-bouncer. On the other hand, McGregor makes his debut appearance in a feature film role as Knox, the story's antagonist.

When Conor McGregor discussed bond with Jake Gyllenhaal forged while 'Road House' filming

Conor McGregor shared his experience working alongside Jake Gyllenhaal for their upcoming film 'Road House'.

During an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox in March 2023, McGregor said:

"He's a great, great guy. He was very patient with me, and I was very patient with him. We understood our skill set and what we brought to the table. A dear friend of mine now, Jake Gyllenhaal, is. We doing a great movie... I'm doing the best I could with what I had at my disposal."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (7:03):