'Road House' remake: Release date, trailer, cast, synopsis, and everything else you need to know about the Conor McGregor-starrer movie

Conor McGregor will make his highly anticipated venture into Hollywood and make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the Patrick Swayze-starring 1989 classic, 'Road House,' playing a central role in the movie.

Gyllenhaal is playing the lead role and will portray an ex-UFC middleweight fighter who's hired as a bouncer in a troubled Florida Keys bar. While McGregor's part is unknown, the official trailer indicates that he's set to play Jimmy Reno, played by Marshall Teague in the original, as the antagonist's right-hand man.

Expand Tweet

Douglas Liman, who has directed blockbusters like 'The Bourne Identity,' Edge Of Tomorrow' and 'Mr. And Mrs. Smith' directed this movie. It also features veteran actors like Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, and Daniela Melchior.

'Road House' is set to release exclusively on Amazon Prime and will be available to stream on March 21. While the film was initially developed for a theatrical release, it appears Amazon Prime executives weren't keen on it due to delays caused by the recent SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The 'Road House' team even set up a private screening for Amazon supremo Jeff Bezos, to try convincing him for a wide-screen launch. Unfortunately for them, he wasn't impressed enough to alter the film's fate.

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor claims 'Road House' made him the "highest-paid actor"

Conor McGregor is on a roll. Earlier this year, the Irishman announced that he'll return to the octagon for a blockbuster showdown against Michael Chandler during the UFC's annual International Fight Week in late June. A few weeks later, he's gearing up for the 'Road House' launch, marking his Hollywood debut.

Expand Tweet

While 'The Notorious' is widely considered the most successful MMA fighter ever and has broken multiple pay-per-view records, he also claims to be the world's highest-paid actor. A day after the trailer release, the Irishman took to X and penned an emotional message thanking his fans for their response.

Recalling some daredevil stunts he pulled off during the film's production, he wrote:

"Hey fellas. What did you think of my acting debut movie trailer? Hell of a ride! I am now officially the highest-paid first-time actor of all time, on record, pipping Dwayne Johnson for the top spot."

He continued:

"ROADHOUSE TRENDING LIKE CRAZY! ... I done all my own stunts. I was thrown off a speeding boat in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and dragged through the sea underwater, holding on to the anchor. Among a few crazy stunts I done."

Expand Tweet