Jeff Bezos reportedly unimpressed with Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' remake, plans of theater release shelved

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest superstar in MMA and is set to make his Hollywood debut alongside veteran actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 classic 'Road House' starring Patrick Swayze. However, it seems their movie will not be released in theaters and will be sent straight to streaming platforms.

McGregor and Gyllenhaal sent the MMA community into a frenzy after the two shot a scene for the movie at UFC 295 back in March. Reports suggest Gyllenhaal will play Swayze's role as the main character in 'Road House', an ex-UFC fighter who's hired as a bouncer in a troubled Florida Keys bar.

While McGregor's role is still unknown, it is believed that he will be playing Jimmy Reno, the antagonist's right-hand henchman portrayed by Marshall Teague in the original.

While MMA fans are undoubtedly excited to see Conor McGregor in action on the big screen, theaters may not be screening the movie. Marca recently reported that due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the production of 'Road House' took a hit, which resulted in Amazon Prime deciding against a theatrical release.

The report also stated that the 'Road House' team wasn't happy with this decision and arranged a private screening for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Unfortunately for them, the business mogul wasn't impressed enough to alter the movie's fate. It will reportedly be available to stream on Amazon Prime next year.

Michael Bisping on Conor McGregor getting in trouble with the law for voicing his opinions

Conor McGregor is no stranger to controversy and has never been shy about speaking his mind. The Irishman recently got into trouble with the Irish police after expressing his opinions on the ongoing anti-migration protests in Dublin.

'The Notorious' is reportedly under investigation for allegedly inciting hate and for adding fuel to the violent protests via his social media posts. He has notably called out the Irish government for ignoring the Irish citizens' concerns during policymaking and has called for the immediate deportation of all foreign nationals who have committed crimes.

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping speculated that Conor McGregor only got into trouble because of his stardom:

"Why is he being prosecuted or investigated? Because he's got a large following, and that's essentially what I think this is because other people who are responding in the tweets that share the same sentiment surely are guilty of the same alleged crime or offense... He's got a large platform, and he's influential, they have a problem with this."

