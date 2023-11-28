Conor McGregor vs. Leo Varadkar: UFC superstar challenges Irish PM over migration and crime on social media

Conor McGregor is calling out Leo Varadkar on social media.

The Irish superstar and the Irish PM were not in agreeance once again, with McGregor voicing his displeasure for how some within his home country who have political power are handling things.

X user @griptmedia shared a tweet saying:

"NOW - Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the Parnell Square school stabbing: "I really would ask people to try and avoid connecting crime with migration. It's not right." He added that "a few" migrants will commit "terrible crimes," just as some Irish people commit crimes."

In a response to this via his personal X account @TheNotoriousMMA, Conor McGregor said:

"I do not connect crime with migration. I connect crime to your governments many failed policies in protecting and securing the inhabitants of Ireland. There is a real lapse in national security. We need a brand new task force founded to assess all entrants into Ireland. Our natives and our visitors will all benefit with this peace of mind."

"We need deportation of those here illegally or that have committed a crime here. There needs to be a brand new unit founded specifically for this task. Call it “Ireland Protect ☘️”"

Check out McGregor's social commentary on his home country below:

Conor McGregor and his social commentary on Ireland

It seems like this member of UFC's champ-champ lineage has been offering up his viewpoint on Ireland-centric current events.

'The Notorious' and his recent statements towards Varadkar are rooted in some previous comments that were also directed towards that Ireland stabbing. Children were stabbed in Dublin, and Conor McGregor had a lot to say in prior days.

McGregor was also quite vocal about his thoughts on the Ashling Murphy murder and the sentencing of Jozef Puska, who committed said crime. Puska murdered Murphy in broad daylight, which sparked nationwide vigils, leading to a life sentence being dealt out.