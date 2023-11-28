“I was shocked” – Conor McGregor getting investigated for criticizing Irish government leaves Michael Bisping dumbfounded

Conor McGregor is one of the most opinionated MMA fighters in the sport. Whether he's expressing his thoughts on his fellow UFC roster-mates or the state of MMA itself, he does not mince his words. Recently, he spoke on the Dublin or Ireland riots that have taken place following a series of stabbing incidents.

The Irishman did so on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he called for the torture and execution of the attacker, as well as a revision of Ireland's immigration laws. Now, it appears he is being investigated for what the Irish government has described as inciting hate speech, which has caught Michael Bisping's attention.

A former UFC fighter and podcaster, Bisping is more than acquainted with McGregor, for both good and bad. On his Believe You Me podcast, he offered his thoughts (at 49:40 minutes) on the Irish government's decision to investigate Conor McGregor:

"There's some great people. There's good and bad in every bunch, you know what I mean? We'll leave it at that, shall we say. But I was shocked, last night when I was sitting at home, and I saw that he was being investigated for a tweet, right? And you'll know, I always say, I'm not gonna sit here and defend McGregor, just because he's Conor McGregor. But in this instance, I am shocked by this, and I find it quite ridiculous."

The Irishman recently made waves when he called for both Jozef Puska, who was charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy, and the recent attacker behind the recent Dublin stabbing incident, to be tortured and put to death. Now, it seems that McGregor has drawn the attention of the Irish government.

How this will impact his career and life moving forward remains to be seen. However, this isn't the first time McGregor has had brushes with the law.

How many UFC champions has Conor McGregor beaten?

Across his run through the UFC's featherweight and lightweight divisions, Conor McGregor has faced numerous opponents, some of whom were UFC champions. Including both interim and undisputed titleholders, McGregor has beaten the likes of Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, José Aldo, and Eddie Alvarez.

Poirier is a former interim lightweight champion, while Holloway is a former undisputed featherweight, much like Aldo. Lastly, Alvarez is a former undisputed lightweight champion.