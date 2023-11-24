Tristan Tate backs Conor McGregor's demand of 'torture and death' for individual accused of stabbing people in Dublin

Tristan Tate has sided with Conor McGregor in regards to the Irishman's idea for the punishment of the attacker in the latest Dublin stabbing incident.

Three children and two adults were attacked with a knife yesterday in the Irish capital. All five victims were hospitalized and one of the children remains in serious condition.

The situation soon escalated as when the news broke of the attack, hundreds of individuals flooded the streets of Dublin to express their anger at the police and the government. Police cars and multiple vehicles were also set on fire by the angered public.

Conor McGregor soon took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on the situation in his country. The Irishman responded to his coach John Kavanagh's post, who asked what kind of punishment the accused should face for the stabbing. Kavanagh wrote:

"So what should happen with this demented scumbag who attacked women and kids today? Few years in jail at our expense to get out and repeat?? Needs to be deported immediately and never allowed back or just hang him, there's no "fixing" him."

McGregor responded by wanting them tortured and facing the death penalty:

"Torture and death."

Expand Tweet

McGregor's cold response then drew praise from the controversial Tristan Tate, who admitted that the Irishman's ideas left an impression on him. He wrote:

I’ve always liked Conor, but now I super like him.

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Dustin Poirier open to fourth fight with Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier has confirmed that he's open to a potential blockbuster fourth bout against Conor McGregor.

'Diamond' currently leads their head-to-head 2-1, picking up two victories against 'Notorious' in 2021. Their trilogy fight was cut short, however, after McGregor suffered a freak leg break at the end of the first round.

Now, almost three years later, the Irishman is set to return to action in 2024. He is expected to face Michael Chandler in his return, but Dustin Poirier has revealed he'd be open to running it back once again.

Speaking in a recent ESPN interview, Poirier was asked about fighting McGregor and said:

"We'll see, I probably would [say yes]. Try to shut him up once and for all, but even if I slap his a*s around again, he's still gonna be chatting. So, we'll see."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments here (1:25):