"I wanna knock him out with this” - Conor McGregor previews his potential fight-ending finish against Michael Chandler during recent workout

Conor McGregor is currently without an official opponent, but the general consensus is that 'The Notorious' will still face Michael Chandler sometime next year.

The Irishman, alongside Chandler, coached opposite season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which aired between May 30 - August 15. Following the season finale, the coaches were expected to face off in the octagon.

But Conor McGregor's delayed re-entry into the USADA testing pool meant his return would only occur in 2024.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated comeback fight, 'The Notorious' took to Instagram to post a snippet from a recent pad session. He showcased a potential fight-ending sequence, which he hinted at being the shot he hopes to land on the chin of Michael Chandler. He said:

"I'm gonna knock him out with this hook."

Watch the video below:

With the Irishman's next fight yet to be announced, he has shared interest in potential clashes with top-flight lightweights Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. However, UFC CEO Dana White, as well as Conor McGregor, have stated that Michael Chandler will almost certainly be his next opponent.

Dustin Poirier entertains a fourth fight with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have shared an epic rivalry spanning almost ten years, and 'The Diamond' recently opened up about possibly facing McGregor for a fourth time.

The pair first faced off at UFC 178 in 2014, with both men touted featherweight prospects at the time. 'The Irishman' predicted a first-round KO ahead of the fight and delivered on his promise with a finish inside two minutes.

They then went their separate ways.

McGregor achieved double-champ status, trailblazing his way to a defining matchup with Floyd Mayweather, before returning to the UFC.

Dustin Poirier, too, achieved great things, having been crowned an interim lightweight champion versus Max Holloway before falling agonizingly short against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 for the undisputed title.

Their second fight, the headlining clash of UFC 257, saw 'The Diamond' exact revenge over Conor McGregor with a KO win of his own in Round 2. Poirier stunned the world and set up an automatic trilogy bout with 'The Notorious'.

At UFC 264, they met for a third time, where McGregor suffered a devastating broken leg at the end of the first round and is yet to make his return.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Poirier was asked about a possible fourth fight with the Irishman, and he said this:

"We'll see, I probably would [say yes]. Try to shut him up once and for all, but even if I slap his a*s around again, he's still gonna be chatting. So, we'll see."

Watch the video below (1:25):