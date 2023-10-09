"He’s back!" - Conor McGregor breaks social media silence after re-entering USADA pool, sets UFC fans abuzz with excitement

Conor McGregor has been inactive since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. While there was speculation that he could return at UFC 296 this December, the former double champ failed to enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency, or USADA, testing pool in time to compete.

USADA rules require athletes to spend at least six months in the pool and submit two positive samples before competing.

After suggesting that he submitted a sample earlier this week, 'The Notorious' took to X (formerly Twitter) to double down on the claims, saying:

"I’m back in the pool. Will be doing my stint at high elevation before the bout."

Check out McGregor's tweet below:

The pending return of the biggest star in mixed martial arts led to plenty of excitement from fans of the sport. @steduncalf95 simply proclaimed:

"He's back!"

@raffi_sports pondered on when McGregor's return will come and whether the three-fight plan he laid out will still take place:

"When do you think the chandler fight will happen? And is the plan still chandler gaethje then nate diaz?"

@Lunch77Beatz predicted that he will defeat Michael Chandler in his return bout:

"You destroy Chandler"

@watch_hoop questioned if McGregor will hold his training camp and which fighters will join:

"Big bear? also do you like the idea of bringing Gunni back into your camp? maybe bring Ian Garry along too?"

@BuiltDiff_Thrdz suggested that 'The Notorious' could be looking to avoid USADA:

"High elevation means a place that USADA can’t find me. Genius"

@jaibir_sangha asked if his return will take place at UFC 300:

"UFC 300?"

@BLKBoxingMMA wants McGregor to reclaim a UFC title:

"The game needs Conor as a champ again"

Dana White weighs in on Conor McGregor rejoining USADA testing pool

Conor McGregor's highly-anticipated return to the octagon appears to be drawing closer as he has claimed that he is back in the USADA testing pool. UFC CEO Dana White shared that, while 'The Notorious' has submitted the paperwork, he is not officially in the testing pool, stating:

"He is not officially in the USADA pool. He has submitted the paperwork. Probably by Monday, he will be submitted. Again, don't hold me to that but the paperwork is submitted. Next week sometime."

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor below:

White added that the promotion does not have anything planned as far as McGregor's return date. There has, however, been speculation that he could return at UFC 300 as the timing of his entering the testing pool lines up with the bout, which will likely take place next spring.