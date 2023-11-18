Conor McGregor proposes "torture and death" to Ashling Murphy's killer Jozef Puska

Conor McGregor does not often comment on matters that don't relate to MMA or his combat sports career. However, on rare occasions, the Irishman expresses his feelings regarding social issues in his home country of Ireland, and the case of Ashling Murphy's murder has struck a chord with him.

Conor McGregor took to X/Twitter to detail, on a since deleted tweet, his desire to see Ashling Murphy's murderer, Jozef Puska, tortured and killed for his crime, which consists of him randomly stabbing Murphy after meeting her during a job. The pair had never met and had no prior connection whatsoever. McGregor wrote:

"Torture and Death to Josef Puska and all on the side of this vermin."

Jozef Puska, a Slovakian man, has continued to maintain his innocence, claiming that he is not Ashling Murphy's killer and was merely trying to assist her after she had been stabbed. However, his alibi has been widely dismissed, and he has since been handed a life sentence by the Irish courts.

It is a strong stance from Conor McGregor, who has himself been on the wrong side of the law several times due to various offenses, the most infamous being his physical assault of an older man for refusing a shot of his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

On a more positive note, McGregor has expressed a deep desire to return to the octagon, likening the frustration he feels over not being booked for a fight to Alexander Volkanovski's recent comments about losing his mind whenever he's not fighting.

Conor McGregor's featherweight run

While Conor McGregor has long since moved past the UFC featherweight division, he was once a staple at 145 pounds. Furthermore he remains undefeated in the weight class, despite the fact that he faced a young Max Holloway, as well as Dustin Poirier, Chad Mendes and all-time great mixed martial artist José Aldo.

His win over Aldo is especially notable, as it enthroned McGregor as the UFC featherweight champion, a title he won by knocking the Brazilian out in 13 seconds. It remains the fastest knockout in UFC title fight history. Upon defeating Aldo, McGregor set his sights on the lightweight division and the rest is history.