Conor McGregor's coach recalls The Notorious One's win over Dustin Poirier from 2014

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier faced off at UFC 178.

Conor McGregor certainly knows a thing or two about good timing...

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has pretty much shared the Octagon with every other marquee name in the UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Division, and the former two-division champion probably had his eyes on this weekend's UFC Vegas 4 main event.

At UFC Vegas 4, Dustin Poirier made his return to the Octagon for the first time since his undisputed Lightweight Title loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

In his return bout, Poirier secured a huge win over Dan Hooker, via unanimous decision, in a fight which is definitely a Fight of the Year contender. Shortly after Poirier's win over Hooker, Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh took to Twitter and retweeted a clip of the Irishman knocking out Poirier from 2014.

Conor McGregor's coach recalls the former's win over Dustin Poirier from 2014

Dustin Poirier was incredible in his win over Dan Hooker over the past weekend when he secured a unanimous victory over the Kiwi in the main event of UFC Vegas 4.

Poirier has had a long history with former UFC Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor, whose coach John Kavanagh recently decided to recall a clip of the former knocking out 'The Diamond' from their fight in 2014.

Kavanagh highlighted the tweet and wrote that it is truly incredible watching back on McGregor knocking out Poirier within the first-round of their 2014 fight.

Its incredible watching this back https://t.co/JTt4S6qHEl — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) June 28, 2020

Talk of good timing.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor recently announced his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts for the third time in four years. But judging by the timing of his coach's tweet and also the fact that McGregor retweeted the exact same clip minutes after Poirier's latest win in the Octagon, possibly indicates towards the fact that 'The Notorious One' had his eyes on the happenings in the UFC Lightweight Division.

Nevertheless, as of now, there hasn't been a word on a potential return for McGregor. As far as the Lightweight Division is concerned, reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to defend his title in an Undisputed World Title collision against interim champ Justin Gaethje.

Poirier, on the other hand, will be healing up from his win and could once again fight before the year ends or eventually return to the Octagon in 2021.