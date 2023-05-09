Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson: 5 UFC fighters who have been arrested

UFC fighters are some of the most impressive athletes in the world. They undergo arduous training to prepare themselves for unarmed combat against equally trained foes, all to determine who is the greatest fighter in the world. Along the way, they also entertain fans of mixed martial arts.

However, sometimes fighters get in their own way on their path to the octagon. In the worst cases, mixed martial artists find themselves in legal trouble due to one reason or another, whether it's over a feud with another fighter or an automobile-related accident.

In rarer cases, fighters are arrested over brawls or domestic violence issues. Regardless of the reason, some UFC fighters have had brushes with the law. This list looks at five UFC stars who have been arrested.

#5. Tony Ferguson (UFC lightweight)

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is one of the most terrifying fighters in the history of the promotion's 155-pound weight class. His past win streak has become the stuff of MMA legend as he left many of his opponents looking like the victims of a massacre.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit TONY FERGUSON ARRESTED



Tony Ferguson has been arrested for DUI, according to TMZ.



Ferguson’s truck flipped over at 2am near a Hollywood nightclub and Ferguson refused to take a sobriety test but officer’s say he reeked of alcohol.



Ferguson is not injured.



#UFC #MMA TONY FERGUSON ARRESTEDTony Ferguson has been arrested for DUI, according to TMZ.Ferguson’s truck flipped over at 2am near a Hollywood nightclub and Ferguson refused to take a sobriety test but officer’s say he reeked of alcohol.Ferguson is not injured. 🚨TONY FERGUSON ARRESTED🚨Tony Ferguson has been arrested for DUI, according to TMZ.Ferguson’s truck flipped over at 2am near a Hollywood nightclub and Ferguson refused to take a sobriety test but officer’s say he reeked of alcohol.Ferguson is not injured.#UFC #MMA https://t.co/R2LcYBpkDf

He made headlines by frequently being paired with Khabib Nurmagomedov as the two were scheduled for countless bouts. Unfortunately, that never came to fruition and Ferguson has since declined as a fighter. Worse than that, however, he has now made headlines for the wrong reasons.

'El Cucuy' was recently arrested after crashing his pickup truck into two parked cars outside of a nightclub in Hollywood. While neither he nor anyone was injured, Ferguson refused to take a field sobriety test and was reportedly uncooperative with law enforcement after their arrival.

This has led to him facing a misdemeanor DUI and a potentially suspended license.

#4. Nate Diaz (former UFC welterweight)

Nate Diaz is one of the biggest stars in MMA history. While he and his brother Nick Diaz have always had a cult following in the sport, the 'BMF' claimant rose to superstardom after scoring a massive upset win over Conor McGregor. This led to the birth of one of modern MMA's greatest rivalries.

After exiting the UFC following an impressive win against Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz became the hottest free agent in combat sports. He recently signed a contract to face Jake Paul in a boxing match this coming August. However, his involvement in the influencer boxing scene led to brushes with the law.

Streets Approved TV @StreetsAppdTV UFC legend Nate Diaz arrested after video of him squabbling in the street goes viral UFC legend Nate Diaz arrested after video of him squabbling in the street goes viral https://t.co/4oVqX6bisA

After throwing a water bottle at Chase DeMoor at the Misfits Boxing event, the younger Diaz brother took part in a brawl outside the venue. It was there that he choked out Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen, leading to an arrest warrant being issued by the New Orleans Police Department.

Diaz subsequently turned himself in and was arrested prior to being released on bond ahead of a court hearing set to take place on June 27.

#3. Jorge Masvidal (former UFC welterweight)

After failing to make good on his promise to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 soundly, Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement from the sport. The 'BMF' champion walked away from MMA after sliding into a career slump that led to a four-fight losing streak. Prior to his retirement, he faced Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Miami Beach Police @MiamiBeachPD ARREST: MBPD Detectives have arrested and charged Jorge Masvidal with:

- Aggravated Battery w/Mask

- Felony Criminal Mischief



See reports and booking photo below for more details. ARREST: MBPD Detectives have arrested and charged Jorge Masvidal with:- Aggravated Battery w/Mask- Felony Criminal MischiefSee reports and booking photo below for more details. https://t.co/OkW6LbZQHn

Their bout was deeply personal as 'Chaos' launched countless vitriolic and personal insults in Masvidal's direction. Thus, 'Gamebred's' bitterness only deepened after he dropped a lopsided unanimous decision against his former best friend. He didn't, however, seek a rematch inside the octagon.

Instead, Masvidal took his issues with Covington to the streets, attacking him outside a steakhouse, and chipping his former friend's teeth before fleeing the scene. 48 hours later, 'Gamebred' was arrested for the assault in Miami, leading to a mixed reaction, with many fighters criticizing Covington for pressing charges.

#2. Conor McGregor (UFC lightweight)

Conor McGregor needs no introduction. He is the first-ever UFC double champion and the greatest PPV star in the history of MMA. Unfortunately, he is also no stranger to brushes with the law. He has been arrested for various reasons throughout his years as a mixed martial artist.

The Irishman has been arrested for offenses ranging from driving without a license to being accused of sexual assault. Perhaps his most famous arrest, however, came off the heels of his decision to attack the bus driving fellow fighters away from the Barclays Center.

He and a group of friends threw objects at the bus in an attempt to get to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had—at the time—recently assaulted the Irishman's now former friend Artem Lobov. The assault led to broken glass and injuries that caused Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg to be pulled from their bouts.

McGregor was subsequently arrested in New York and charged with three counts of assault, one count of criminal mischief and also charged with menacing and reckless endangerment.

#1. Jon Jones (UFC heavyweight champion)

As is the case with Conor McGregor, Jon Jones is no stranger to brushes with the law. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion has been arrested numerous times and has been at the center of countless controversies throughout his legendary career.

He has been arrested for driving while intoxicated, and even on domestic violence charges, which Dana White once famously said no fighter can return from. His best-known arrest, however, is for the hit-and-run incident involving a pregnant woman back in 2015.

The42 MMA @The42MMA Hit-and-run suspect Jon Jones was arrested last night before being released on bail 42.ie/1DSiuTJ http://t.co/fnkBTixcUc Hit-and-run suspect Jon Jones was arrested last night before being released on bail 42.ie/1DSiuTJ http://t.co/fnkBTixcUc

Jones is alleged to have run a red light and crashed his car into two other vehicles, one of which contained a pregnant woman who was injured by the collision. He subsequently fled the scene before returning to retrieve money prior to fleeing for a second time.

He was subsequently arrested and stripped of the light heavyweight title he held at the time. Furthermore, 'Bones' was also removed from the promotion's rankings and suspended for his actions.

Poll : 0 votes