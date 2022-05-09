Has Tony Ferguson ever been a UFC champion?

Although Tony Ferguson has held an interim title at one point in the UFC, he has never been an undisputed champion in the promotion.

After winning nine fights in a row as a lightweight, 'El Cucuy' faced off against Kevin Lee for the interim belt at UFC 216. Ferguson caught Lee in a triangle choke in the third round to win the fight. The 38-year-old was later stripped of the championship after suffering an injury.

Despite being on a 12-fight win streak in the UFC at one point, Ferguson never got a chance to challenge for undisputed championship status. He did compete in another interim title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, but was brutally outclassed that night and lost via TKO in the fifth round.

The setback marked the beginning of 'El Cucuy's ongoing losing skid in the UFC, as Ferguson went on to lose his next three fights, too.

He recently competed against Michael Chandler at UFC 274. Although the former interim champ looked good in the opening round, Chandler caught him with a front kick in the second, knocking Ferguson out cold.

Tony Ferguson issues statement following UFC 274 loss

Ferguson suffered a brutal knockout at UFC 274. After the fight, he was rushed to hospital, where he underwent a CT scan. Fortunately, it turned out to be negative and he was later discharged.

Later, 'El Cucuy' issued a statement through his Twitter account. In the post, he praised Chandler and wished him luck for his next fight.

"Congratulations to Michael Chandler on his victory at UFC 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are F***in’ wild I love this s**t! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ."

Tony Ferguson's failure to secure a win for the fourth consecutive time, coupled with the fact that he's 38 years old, puts his MMA career in an uncertain situation at the moment.

