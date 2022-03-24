Watch: Jorge Masvidal exits Miami police vehicle in handcuffs as he's taken into custody 

Jorge Masvidal was arrested after his alleged involvement in an altercation with rival Colby Covington on Monday night.

The UFC superstar reportedly surrendered to Miami police and was subsequently taken into custody. He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center shortly after, per WPLG Local 10.

'Gamebred' faces the following charges: one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of criminal mischief.

Footage of Masvidal exiting a police car in handcuffs has now made the rounds on social media. The two-time welterweight title challenger was seen heading into jail hastily, seemingly to avoid interacting with the media.

Watch Jorge Masvidal getting taken into custody below:

This comes after he reportedly attacked fellow UFC star Covington at Papi Steak in Miami. According to a police report obtained by ESPN, Masvidal – who hid his identity by wearing a hoodie and face mask – sucker punched a victim who lost some teeth.

The victim's identity was kept anonymous by the police report after they invoked their right under Marsy's Law. However, social media posts by Masvidal and his manager, Malki Kawa, strongly implied that the victim was indeed Covington.

Masvidal and Covington were once close friends and even roommates early in their careers. However, they had a falling out in 2018 and have since been at odds.

The duo headlined the UFC 272 pay-per-view earlier this month. After five rounds, Covington was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Colby Covington: How did Jorge Masvidal know I'm here?

Colby Covington was spotted nursing his injuries outside the South Beach hotspot, where he was allegedly ambushed by Jorge Masvidal. TMZ Sports obtained footage that shows police officers surrounding Covington as the UFC star recounted the incident.

Watch the video of Colby Covington outside Papi Steak:

In the video, 'Chaos' turned to social media celebrity Bob Menery of the NELK Boys. He can be heard asking Menery, "How would he even know I’m here?"

Bob Menery's IG story shows Covington at Papi Steak

Earlier on Monday, Menery posted videos to his Instagram stories that showed Covington and the group’s location. He called Covington "the king of motherf***ing Miami" and revealed their whereabouts by adding "@papisteak is that spotttttttt."

