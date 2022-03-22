Jorge Masvidal's manager claims Colby Covington is "missing a tooth" after alleged brawl in Miami restaurant

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa claimed that his client got the better of Colby Covington after reports surfaced that the rivals got into a street fight.

Earlier this month, the duo fought in a highly anticipated grudge match in the main event of UFC 272. They went the distance after five rounds, with Covington being declared the winner via unanimous decision.

However, 25 minutes of sanctioned violence didn't appear to satisfy each man's desire to beat the other one up. Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida reported that Covington and Masvidal got into a fight at a steak house in Miami.

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.



Police have been called.

Kawa hopped on social media to address the incident. The First Round Management executive insinuated that Masvidal got his revenge on his bitter rival, claiming:

"I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap."

malki kawa @malkikawa I'm hearing that a someone not from miami who says he's the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap.

Kawa referred to Covington, who recently gave himself the title of 'King of Miami.' The welterweight superstar was photographed carrying a belt around to back his claim.

Colby Covington shows off his 'King of Miami' belt after beating Jorge Masvidal [Photo via @nelkboys on Instagram]

It's still unclear if there was footage of the incident at the time of writing. However, Masvidal has dropped hints that he got the better out of the exchange. He posted a video challenging Covington to show his face for the world to see.

MMA Twitter reacts after Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal reportedly got into a street fight

In the absence of any video evidence, fans had to rely on witnesses to tell the tale of the fight. Naturally, the first question that popped up in people's minds was: 'Who won the fight?' UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher was among those who asked.

Despite Kawa's claims, there were a few who stood by Covington. A couple of Twitter users, who claim to have witnessed the fight, said Covington once again got the upper hand against Masvidal.

MK1032 @BigBodyGucci



Bob Menery just posted this so obviously another 50-44 and a side for the King of Miami JORGE MASVIDAL VS COLBY COVINGTON STEAKHOUSE FIGHT UPDATE:Bob Menery just posted this so obviously another 50-44 and a side for the King of Miami @ColbyCovMMA JORGE MASVIDAL VS COLBY COVINGTON STEAKHOUSE FIGHT UPDATE:Bob Menery just posted this so obviously another 50-44 and a side for the King of Miami @ColbyCovMMA https://t.co/ptep6NHybA

Gian Carlo✌ @GianCarloo18 I just watched Colby Covington knock the shit out of Jorge Masvidal RIP STREET JESUS I just watched Colby Covington knock the shit out of Jorge Masvidal RIP STREET JESUS

Ultimately, though, everybody is in agreement that footage of the fight needs to come out. Several Twitter users are spending their time on social media, eagerly waiting for a video to show up on their feed.

Ugly Heat Fan @UglyHeatFan You’re telling me in 2022, two ufc fighters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal get into a fight, and no one whipped their phones out? Cmon twitter world You’re telling me in 2022, two ufc fighters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal get into a fight, and no one whipped their phones out? Cmon twitter world

Oasis MMA @OasisMma Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal just got in a brawl with each other a few minutes ago at a Miami steak restaurant.

Damn!!!

I hope there is video. This is crazy af. Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal just got in a brawl with each other a few minutes ago at a Miami steak restaurant. Damn!!!I hope there is video. This is crazy af.

lestat @gwsles can someone drop the footage of Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington 2 already tf can someone drop the footage of Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington 2 already tf

Richard *Rich* @RLllMRU Where’s the masvidal Covington 2 footage? Where’s the masvidal Covington 2 footage?

dustin🌶 @PeaheadPoirier Idk if I can go to sleep before seeing the Jorge Colby 2 footage Idk if I can go to sleep before seeing the Jorge Colby 2 footage

