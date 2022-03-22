Jorge Masvidal's manager claims Colby Covington is "missing a tooth" after alleged brawl in Miami restaurant

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa claimed that his client got the better of Colby Covington after reports surfaced that the rivals got into a street fight.
Earlier this month, the duo fought in a highly anticipated grudge match in the main event of UFC 272. They went the distance after five rounds, with Covington being declared the winner via unanimous decision.
However, 25 minutes of sanctioned violence didn't appear to satisfy each man's desire to beat the other one up. Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida reported that Covington and Masvidal got into a fight at a steak house in Miami.
Kawa hopped on social media to address the incident. The First Round Management executive insinuated that Masvidal got his revenge on his bitter rival, claiming:
"I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap."
Kawa referred to Covington, who recently gave himself the title of 'King of Miami.' The welterweight superstar was photographed carrying a belt around to back his claim.
It's still unclear if there was footage of the incident at the time of writing. However, Masvidal has dropped hints that he got the better out of the exchange. He posted a video challenging Covington to show his face for the world to see.
MMA Twitter reacts after Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal reportedly got into a street fight
In the absence of any video evidence, fans had to rely on witnesses to tell the tale of the fight. Naturally, the first question that popped up in people's minds was: 'Who won the fight?' UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher was among those who asked.
Despite Kawa's claims, there were a few who stood by Covington. A couple of Twitter users, who claim to have witnessed the fight, said Covington once again got the upper hand against Masvidal.
Ultimately, though, everybody is in agreement that footage of the fight needs to come out. Several Twitter users are spending their time on social media, eagerly waiting for a video to show up on their feed.