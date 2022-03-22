"Show your face" - Jorge Masvidal challenges Colby Covington after apparently breaking his tooth in restaurant brawl

Jorge Masvidal has challenged Colby Covington to show his face after reportedly breaking his tooth in a recent altercation at a restaurant. The duo reportedly got into a brawl last night, less than three weeks after they squared off in the main event of UFC 272 in a highly-anticipated grudge match.

In a video posted on Twitter, Masvidal said:

"Call this the show your face challenge, you know? What's up, I'm from Dade County. You talk that shit, you gotta back it up. That's how my city rolls man."

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington used to train together at the American Top Team (ATT) gym in Florida for many years. They even lived together for a brief period of time. After Covington adopted his pro-wresting-style persona and subsequently insulted members of ATT publicly, his relationship with Masvidal soured.

At UFC 272, which went down earlier this month at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the former teammates locked horns. Covington came out on top, winning via unanimous decision after putting on a wrestling masterclass.

Just 17 days after their bout, Masvidal and Covington seemingly got into an altercation at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami, Florida. Andy Slater of Fox Sports, who was the first to break the news, also reported that the police had to be called in.

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.



Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa also took a dig at Covington after the brawl. Kawa wrote on Twitter:

"I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap."

Jorge Masvidal wanted to break Colby Covington's jaw in a street fight after UFC 272 loss

At UFC 272 on March 5, Colby Covington put on a dominant display against Jorge Masvidal to come away with a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

However, the beef between the welterweight duo expectedly carried on after the bout. While Masvidal acknowledged Covington's wrestling prowess, 'Gamebred' was confident of his abilities in a street fight against 'Chaos'.

At the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, Masvidal said:

“To lose to a b**** like that, I mean all he does is talk about people’s kids, religions, nations, obviously nobody wants to lose to a coward like that. I felt like I lost the wrestling exchanges. The fight, whatever. I know I did damage. I think I dropped him twice."

He added:

"It just sucks.... It just sucks because this idiot talked about my kids. He’s still somebody that if I see him out in the streets, I’m going to give him everything I’ve got to break his f**** jaw. It doesn’t matter if I lost wrestling scrambles tonight, I still think he’s a f***** p****, you know?”

Watch Jorge Masvidal weigh in on his loss to Colby Covington below:

