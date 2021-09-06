Why did Jon Jones get arrested?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was most recently arrested for an aggravated DWI (driving while intoxicated) and negligent use of a firearm in March 2020.

The arrest was the latest crime in a long history of the potential GOAT's legal troubles since 2012. In May that year, Jon Jones was involved in an accident. While driving, he crashed his car through a telephone pole in Binghamton, New York. He later pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The most infamous of Jon Jones' legal issues was his 2015 hit-and-run case. Jones was arrested in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he was charged with a felony for fleeing the scene and having a cannabis pipe in his car. The victim was reported to be pregnant and Jones was sentenced to 18 months of probation and community service.

RT @marc_raimondi: Albuquerque PD: UFC champ Jon Jones officially named suspect in hit-and-run accident http://t.co/o4Slg89DOg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 27, 2015

The latest arrest, which took place in 2020, made a lot of noise inside the MMA community. It came shortly after the 34-year old defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes.

Crazy to see all this stuff with #jonjones ! The dude never learns and I know because I lived with him 2 years #UFC187 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 28, 2015

In addition to the DWI and firearm charges, Jon Jones was charged with possession of an open container and was found without proof of insurance for his vehicle.

UFC, via ESPN MMA, also issued an official statement on the matter:

"UFC is aware of the situation regarding Jon Jones in Albuquerque early this morning. The organization has been in contact with Jones' management team and is currently gathering additional information."

UFC issued a statement on Jon Jones' arrest (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/WO2eIGUOHv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 26, 2020

Jon Jones was also fined $50,000 for his brawl with Daniel Cormier

Before their scheduled fight at UFC 178, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier engaged in a physical altercation during the face-offs. As Cormier pushed Jones away, Jones retaliated in an aggressive manner, causing chaos on stage..

Jon Jones was fined $50,000 and was sentenced to 40 hours of community service for causing the mayhem.

It was later announced that Jones had sustained a leg injury in training, causing him to withdraw from UFC 178. The arch-rivals eventually competed at UFC 182, where Jones came out on top with a decision victory.

Watch the infamous face-off between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier below:

