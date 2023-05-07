Fans of Tony Ferguson have been quietly waiting for an update on the legend's future but this wasn't the news they were hoping for. Over the weekend, the UFC star was involved in a crash in Hollywood in which his car was flipped on its side and he was later arrested for driving under the influence.

'El Cucuy' has been a long-term competitor for the UFC and has become somewhat of a fan favorite during his time in the octagon. While his form inside the cage hasn't been great recently, he once held an iconic 12-fight win streak in which he beat a handful of huge names and captured an interim title in the process.

As announced earlier today, Tony Ferguson stole the headlines for the wrong reasons this weekend after he was involved in a worrying crash that led to his arrest. According to reports, the MMA veteran smashed into a number of parked cars outside a Hollywood club, resulting in his truck flipping onto its side. [h/t TMZ]

During his detainment, Ferguson apparently refused to take a sobriety test and wasn't cooperating with the law which will further harm his case. Although it's unclear what will happen going forward, it has been reported that the 39-year-old could potentially have his license suspended due to his actions.

This isn't the first time the California native has been in trouble with the police, with allegations being made against him for domestic violence and his wife filing for a restraining order dating back to Q1 of 2019.

Tony Ferguson's next fight: Who is rumored to be in talks to fight 'El Cucuy'?

If Tony Ferguson manages to avoid serious trouble following his actions over the weekend, he could make a return to the octagon with one fighter claiming a fight could be in the works involving 'The Boogeyman'.

After re-signing with the UFC, Kevin Lee has stated that talks have begun for himself and Ferguson to run back their rematch from 2017. A location and date for the rumored clash have still not been made public.

The pair met back in the headlining bout at UFC 216, in a matchup that would decide who would be crowned interim champion in Conor McGregor's absence. Following the back-and-forth bout, 'The Motown Phenom' would find himself caught in a triangle choke and be forced to tap late in the third round.

