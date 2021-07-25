UFC analyst Michael Bisping reveals what forced him to cut short his professional fighting career 

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has admitted that his professional fighting career was cut short by the unfortunate eye injury he suffered during a fight with Vitor Belfort.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Michael Bisping said he'd probably still be fighting today had he not suffered the horrific injury to his eye which detached his retina. Following the fight with Belfort, The Count was essentially fighting with vision in just one eye. Following his retirement, Bisping now works as a color analyst for the UFC.

Even after retiring from MMA, Michael Bisping was offered the chance to step inside the boxing ring with YouTube star Jake Paul. Bisping rejected the offer, citing the various injuries he suffered over the years. In an interview with TalkSport, Michael Bisping stated the following about his decision to stay retired:

“Jake Paul’s team did make me an offer which I didn’t suitably entertain. I’m not interested in coming out of retirement; obviously I’ve got so many injuries. But I did have a bit of a laugh with it,” said Bisping.

On January 19, 2013, Bisping faced Belfort at UFC on FX: Belfort vs. Bisping in a #1 contender's fight in the middleweight division. In the second round of the fight, a perfectly timed head kick by Belfort proved to be lethal for Bisping as he suffered a retinal detachment in his right eye. The ground-and-pound strikes which followed before the referee ended the fight further aggravated the situation.

Eight years ago today, Vitor Belfort finished Michael Bisping in São Paulo, Brazil.#UFC

pic.twitter.com/kuCTO2IrP6 — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasJon) January 19, 2021

Even with vision in just one eye, Michael Bisping conquered the middleweight division

As it turns out, Bisping lost vision in his right eye. However, there seemed to be no quit in the stubborn Englishman. He continued to fight with vision in just one eye. Seven fights later, at UFC 199, Michael Bisping shocked the entire world by overcoming all odds to become the UFC middleweight champion.

Bisping finally realized his lifelong dream by putting up a masterclass against Luke Rockhold. 'The Count' made quick work of his opponent with a first-round knockout win on the night. To compete in one of the most dangerous sports on earth, at the highest level imaginable, and become champion with just one good eye is an incredible feat quite possibly no one will ever match.

Edited by Jack Cunningham