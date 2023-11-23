"NOT GOOD ENOUGH" - Conor McGregor condemns Ireland's chief of police as riots take over Dublin

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to voice his thoughts on current social issues.

After news kept coming in on heinously violent acts in Ireland with subsequent chaos unfolding around the scenes, McGregor took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough.

There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory. God bless those attacked today, we pray 🙏"

In a pair of subsequent tweets on the matter, Conor McGregor stated:

"Any update on the wellbeing of those stabbed today? Absolutely horrific scenes all day, my stomach is churning. With no action being taken at all during these ever more frequent events, like literally zero action taken whatsoever, how do we expect an end to this? We need reform. WE NEED ACTION!"

McGregor also said:

"I don’t care about president higgins statement. Or Varadkars statement. Or Mary Lou’s. Or Justice McEntee’s. Or Garda commissioner’s. Announce our plan of action!! What are we waiting for? Your statements of nothing are absolutely worthless to the solving of this issue. Take Action!! Fix this situation IMMEDIATELY!"

Conor McGregor and his 2024 return possibilities

UFC 300 may be a possibility for the Irish superstar's return after all. At least per report out there that stemmed from Ariel Helwani appearing on the Timbo Sugar Show.

On that podcast, the prolific MMA journalist intimated that the UFC may be reconsidering keeping Conor McGregor on the sidelines until July and instead getting him a fight for that April tentpole event.

Michael Chandler would be the obvious option in this regard, considering the season of The Ultimate Fighter that the two were involved in as opposing coaches. Dustin Poirier has also put out hints for a UFC 300 return and some have intimated that perhaps McGregor might seek a fourth fight versus 'The Diamond'.

With some doubting the Chandler fight happens, why not Poirier?